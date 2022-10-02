ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 1PM’ game

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 1PM” game were:

4-2-1-7

(four, two, one, seven)

The Associated Press

