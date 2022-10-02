ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Takeaways from Lions' 48-45 Loss to Seahawks

By John Maakaron
The Detroit Lions fall to 1-3 on the 2022 season.

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.

An injury ravaged team simply failed to execute well on defense and mistakes in every phase of the game were far too punitive for this team to overcome.

Here are six takeaways from the Lions latest loss at Ford Field.

Aaron Glenn's message is not reaching the players

The Lions' defense made the Seahawks look like one of the most prolific NFL offenses.

Recall, coming into Week 3, the Seahawks were averaging approximately 16 points per game.

An argument can me made the Lions should have chosen to start the game with the football after winning the opening coin toss.

Instead of imposing their will, the Lions defense wilted time and time again.

Quarterback Geno Smith was able to easily pick apart the Lions secondary and found early rushing lanes in the first half.

Trailing 31-23 in the third quarter, Glenn's defense found some life, as pressure forced Smith into taking an intentional grounding penalty, stalling a drive that was promising.

Jared Goff can't raise his game when his team needs it most

With several key players out dealing with injury, Goff needed to play a clean game.

Instead, the veteran signal-caller opened the second half, with the Lions trailing 24-15, with a costly interception.

Goff's pass intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson was intercepted by rookie defensive back Tariq Woolen and returned 40-yards for a pick-six interception, extending the Seahawks lead to 31-15.

Jamaal Williams has the heart of a Lion

Williams has been a reliable contributor all season. Prior to the start of his sixth NFL season, the veteran running back expressed that he wanted to showcase he was more than just a backup.

In Swift's absence, the 27-year-old running back has produced multi-touchdown games and carried the team on his shoulders.

Williams is the first Lions player with three multi-rushing touchdown games in a season since Barry Sanders back in 1997.

He's the first Lion to record a 100-yard rushing performance and two touchdowns at Ford Field since 2011.

His 51-yard burst put a spark into the Lions in the second half and helped trim the Seahawks lead to 31-23 in the third quarter.

Dominik Eberle is not an NFL kicker

The inexperienced kicker hurt the Lions with multiple missed extra points.

In his lone appearance with the Houston Texans in 2021, Eberle was 5-for-5 on extra point attempts.

Inexcusably, the 26-year-old missed two extra points in his debut for the Lions.

Even more punitive, after the Lions trimmed the Seahawks lead to 14-9 in the first half, Eberle sent a kickoff out of bounds, setting up the Seahawks next offensive drive on the 40-yard line.

Play clock issue embarrassing and proves costly

Running back Rashaad Penny's third quarter 36-yard touchdown will go down as another example of a highly unusual happening in the game proving costly.

It was explained by the official, through a chorus of boos, that after the Lions actually made a defensive stop, the play clock had started late. The clock was set at 25, then reset to 40.

As a result, the third down play was run again and Penny busted through the defense to put the Seahawks ahead 38-23.

T.J. Hockenson steps up and has a solid performance

After concerns started to arise regarding the start of his 2022 season, Hockenson's comments to reporters this week regarding his confidence in his abilities proved to be accurate.

Goff found a renewed connection with the team's former first round pick.

The talented tight end had two touchdowns and showcased an ability to get open, secure yards after the catch and being a reliable red zone target.

The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News

A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense. "Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd...
The Spun

Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
