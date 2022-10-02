ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlawn, OH

Police: Man detained after report of shot fired at Ohio mall

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (AP) — A man was detained after a report of a gun discharge at a mall in Ohio, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement swarmed the Summit Mall in Fairlawn just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report that a firearm had gone off inside near the food court, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Fairlawn police said shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday that the active shooter threat had passed and people were free to leave. A dispatcher told the newspaper that a man was detained but not arrested and police believe no one was injured.

Customers took to social media within seconds of the gunfire to post about their frantic escape from the mall and to warn others to stay away, the newspaper reported.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
