RetroGameCon returns to Downtown Syracuse for its 8th year
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday and Sunday, RetroGameCon, Upstate New York's video game expo returns to The Oncenter in downtown Syracuse for its eighth year. Returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RetroGameCon will once again be bringing thousands of attendees, famous voice actors, content creators, competitive gamers, musical guests, and legends of the video game industry to downtown Syracuse for the weekend. The convention also features over 100 exhibitors, including video game vendors, local artists and crafters, and independent game developers.
Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
Broadway production of 'Annie' generates economic impact of $1.5 million in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Broadway production of ‘Annie’ kicked off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday night, and officials estimate that the production has already generated an economic impact of over $1.5 million for Syracuse. The production travels with 89 people, including managers, performers, technicians,...
Syracuse Police to hold 'National Coffee with a Cop Day' event at Salt City Coffee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tomorrow, October 5th, is National Coffee with a Cop Day. In honor of the national day, the Syracuse City Police Department will be holding an event with coffee and conversation at the Salt City Coffee on West Onondaga Street. No agenda, no speeches, and no PowerPoint...
Peaks Coffee Co. offers cozy fall drinks in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — If fall has you thinking of cozy pumpkin-themed drinks, then Peaks Coffee Co. in Syracuse may be the place for you. The coffee house, located on East Genesee Street offers a range of unique fall-flavored drinks, perfect for those looking for a fall pick-me-up. “We opened...
Soccer Field at Schiller Park in Syracuse to close for fall maintenance
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The soccer field at Schiller Park in Syracuse will close for fall maintenance beginning on Tuesday, October 11, the city Department of Parks, Recreation, & Youth Programs announced Monday. Depending on the weather, the field will be closed for about six to eight weeks. “This soccer...
Coach Legette-Jack is keynote speaker at this year's Syracuse Heart Lunch
Syracuse, NY — Heart disease is the number one killer of women and women in CNY will come together to fight the disease at the annual Syracuse Go Red for Luncheon. It is being held at the Oncenter in Syracuse on Thursday, October 13th. SU Women's Basketball Coach Felisha...
Arrest made in stabbing incident that left a Syracuse man dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man has been arrested by Syracuse Police in connection to a stabbing incident that took place on Reed Avenue in Syracuse on Tuesday, October 4th. Just before 12:30 PM, Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Reed Ave. for a stabbing investigation. Upon arrival, they found 52 year-old David Reynolds of Syracuse, stabbed several times and suffering from severe injuries. Reynolds was treated on-scene before being transported to Upstate Hospital for further treatment, where he would later succumb to his injuries.
Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland
Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
Halloween celebration Zoo Boo returns to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Boo is returning to Syracuse on weekends starting October 15 and running through October 30. During the event, the zoo transforms into a hauntingly fun destination for families and children of all ages. Zoo Boo includes trick-or-treat...
Update: Police release name of victim shot in the head Sunday night
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police have released the name of the 25 year old victim who was shot in the head on Carbon Street Sunday night. Isaiah Hudson of Syracuse, was sitting in a vehicle in the area when he was shot, police said. After the shooting, Hudson tried...
AAA: National average gas prices continue to rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this morning is $3.64. That's a drop of 10 cents compared to last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 7 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.60, down 8 cents since last Monday.
Daughter stabs father during domestic dispute in Town of Salina
Salina, N.Y — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 30-year-old Lyncourt woman has been charged with assaulting her father after stabbing him with a knife during a domestic dispute. It happened Tuesday night at around 9:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Marden Road in the...
Man with outstanding warrant, illegal handgun arrested at Skyline Apartment in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 22-year-old man with an outstanding warrant was arrested on September 24 by Syracuse Police who were working a detail at Skyline Apartments. Two officers were working at the troubled apartment building in Syracuse when they saw 22-year-old Will Diaz, who they knew had an outstanding warrant.
13-year-old boy among victims of shooting in Syracuse
A 13-year-old boy is among the victims of a shooting in Syracuse. Syracuse Police were called to Upstate University Hospital just after 7 p.m. Sunday where two victims were taken. When they got there, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip.
SU's on a bye, so who stands to benefit the most from a week off?
Syracuse, NY — Raise your hand if you saw this coming. The Syracuse Orange are five games into the 2022 season and they're 5-0 for the first time in forever (or at least since 1987). Now they, and by extension you, the Orange fanbase, get to take a week to kick back, relax and watch the rest of the college football world turn.
Man arrested for bomb threat at Geneva Public Safety Building
Geneva, N.Y. — A man faces charges following a bomb threat Tuesday at the Geneva Public Safety Building. The city's police department and court received two packages in the mail around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. While security officers screened the packages, they observed what appeared to be an explosive device.
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
Geneva Police investigating after hand grenade mailed to Geneva City Court
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department says two suspicious packages were mailed to Geneva City Court Tuesday morning from the U.S. Postal Service. In following protocol, court security sent the packages through an x-ray machine where a hand grenade was found. Police say the building was evacuated as...
