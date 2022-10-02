Read full article on original website
After Marcus Peters' sideline outburst, Ravens defend John Harbaugh's 4th-down decision
The Ravens blew a second-half lead in loss the Bills, exacerbated by coach John Harbaugh's late-game call to go for TD in 4th-and-goal situation.
ESPN
The 61-0 streak is over: Why the Ravens are no longer the NFL's best closers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A day after a deflating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he was worried how two second-half collapses could affect his team’s mindset going forward. “Well, we have a team psychologist, Dr. Trish, and she does a...
'Emotions Run High' for Ravens in Deflating Loss to Bills
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the loss to the Buffalo Bills following another controversial 4th-and-goal decision. Tight end Mark Andrews was visibly agitated when he met with the media after the game.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
Jonathan Allen gives candid take on Ron Rivera with Commanders on hot seat
After a 1-3 start to the season, there have been a rise in calls for the Commanders to fire Ron Rivera. Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen responded to that chatter in his weekly appearance on “The Sports Junkies”.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rivera understands Commanders fans frustration
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders sit at the bottom of the NFC East and are tied with the second-worst record in the NFL at 1-3. Only four games into the season, fans are very frustrated. They’re calling for coaches jobs and even declaring the season is over. Head coach Ron Rivera’s […]
