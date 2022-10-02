ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

RetroGameCon returns to Downtown Syracuse for its 8th year

Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday and Sunday, RetroGameCon, Upstate New York's video game expo returns to The Oncenter in downtown Syracuse for its eighth year. Returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RetroGameCon will once again be bringing thousands of attendees, famous voice actors, content creators, competitive gamers, musical guests, and legends of the video game industry to downtown Syracuse for the weekend. The convention also features over 100 exhibitors, including video game vendors, local artists and crafters, and independent game developers.
SYRACUSE, NY
WCAX

Climate scientists sound the alarm on shorter winters in the Adirondacks

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Falling leaves will soon enough turn to falling snow in the Adirondacks, though climate scientists in the region say we could someday lose that snow altogether. Researchers at Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute are raising the red flag in a new report predicting shorter, milder winters.
ENVIRONMENT
localsyr.com

Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Soccer Field at Schiller Park in Syracuse to close for fall maintenance

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The soccer field at Schiller Park in Syracuse will close for fall maintenance beginning on Tuesday, October 11, the city Department of Parks, Recreation, & Youth Programs announced Monday. Depending on the weather, the field will be closed for about six to eight weeks. “This soccer...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Peaks Coffee Co. offers cozy fall drinks in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — If fall has you thinking of cozy pumpkin-themed drinks, then Peaks Coffee Co. in Syracuse may be the place for you. The coffee house, located on East Genesee Street offers a range of unique fall-flavored drinks, perfect for those looking for a fall pick-me-up. “We opened...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas prices continue to rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this morning is $3.64. That's a drop of 10 cents compared to last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 7 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.60, down 8 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

What’s going around: October 3, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
cnycentral.com

Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland

Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
SYRACUSE, NY

