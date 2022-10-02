ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
Pick 4 Day
1-9-6-0
(one, nine, six, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
Pick 4 Day
1-9-6-0
(one, nine, six, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0