Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Pick 3 Day

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-6-0

(one, nine, six, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

