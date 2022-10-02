ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Watch: N.C. A&T Women's hoops assembles for first practice

Greensboro, NC: Tarrell Robinson strode into Corbett Sports Center for his 11th first practice as North Carolina A&T's women's basketball head coach this week. But times have changed since his first-ever practice as head coach. "People call this the first day of practice," he said. "But it's really the first...
GREENSBORO, NC
citrustv.com

SU Takes Down James Madison 2-1 in Overtime Thriller

CONSHOHOCKEN, P.A. – In their first meeting since 1995, 13th ranked Syracuse and No. 18 James Madison provided an absolute nail-biter. The opening quarter was rather sloppy and neither team could generate much offense. JMU didn’t even record a shot until 10 minutes into the second period. When an attempt was made, there was a penalty called. As a result, Eveline Zwager was awarded a free stroke, which she converted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
High School Soccer PRO

Eden, October 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

EDEN, NC
citrustv.com

Juice and Java | Saturday, October 1st

Juice and Java hosts Walker Simmons and Josh Meyers is in studio this morning to break down today’s top stories. Juice and Java reporter Ilana Epstein visits the NY State Snow Mobile Show. Juice and Java reporter Teagan Brown visits the Pumpkin and Pooches event in North Syracuse. Entertainment reporter Alexa LaMalfa breaks down today’s hottest entertainment headlines.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Autoweek.com

Larry Mann Holds Sobering Place in NASCAR History

NASCAR is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023. There will be special events and anniversary displays at race tracks, and, perhaps most importantly, there will be a much-anticipated racing return to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, one of the sport’s bedrock tracks. You perhaps already have gotten a...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem

Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wtob980.com

Carolina Classic Fair – WTOB Live!

The Good Guys will be broadcasting live from the Broadcast Pavilion powered by Pat’s Body Shop and Towing all week! Check the Fair Calendar and come enjoy a great day at the Fair!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Fire puts out truck fire without injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department put out a large fire that engulfed a truck on Hawthorne Road, at 7:30 p.m. Watch more headlines in the video above. It happened on the 1100 block of S. Hawthorne Road at the corner of Coventry Street, according to WSFD. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

