thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Notice of General Election Nov 8
FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON (1) GOVerNor aND LIEUTENANT GOVNER (2) SECretary OF STATE (3) ATTorney GENERAL. (4) REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 6TH DISTRICT (5) STATE SENATOR 15TH. DISTRICT. (6) REPRESENTATIVE IN STATE LEGISLATURE 33RD DISTRICT (7) MEMBER OF...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: City Council Mtg Synopsis Sept 6
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There was one public comment. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the September 6, 2022, special meeting and the September 12, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 69 payees in the amount of $288,102.96; Appointment of Elle Cole to the DEI Committee.
Meet Ypsilanti’s mayoral candidates for the Nov. 8 general election
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti voters will choose from among three candidates when they elect the city’s next mayor in November, bringing a new face to the local office. In the running are Democrat Nicole Brown, nonpartisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King. In a city that traditionally...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lima Twp: Notice of Public Accuracy Test
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified electors of Lima Township, Washtenaw County, Precincts #1 and #2 that a Public Logic & Accuracy Test for the General Election is scheduled for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Lima Township Hall, 11452 Jackson Road, Dexter. The Public Logic & Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the election equipment and computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meet the requirements of Michigan State Election Law MCL 168.798(1).
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Twp: Notice of Voter Registration Deadline Oct. 24
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Dexter Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Grapples With Skyrocketing Water Bills
The City of Saline was expecting that water and sewer bills for its residents would go up only modestly this quarter. But the Saline City Council Chamber was filled, Monday evening, with residents complaining of rates that had gone up by hundreds of dollars. Some saw their bills go up by thousands.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lima Twp: Notice of Voter Registration
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Lima Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Lima Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms may be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lyndon Twp: Planning Commission Public Hearing Oct. 27
LYNDON TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING,. The Lyndon Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the following amendments to the Township Zoning Ordinance:. - ZTA 22-001: Amendment to the regulations in the Zoning Ordinance regarding the parking regulations for personal service businesses and laundromats under Chapter 16...
210-acre, high-density rezoning on Ann Arbor’s west side gets initial OK
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are advancing plans to rezone 210 acres of property on the city’s west side for high-density, downtown-style development. City Council voted 7-4 along factional lines Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the initial OK to add 190 properties along Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard to the city’s new TC1 transit corridor zoning district, intended to help gradually shift away from car-centric strip malls with big parking lots to taller buildings with a mix of dense housing and commercial uses.
City of Saline holds public meeting after water bill skyrockets for residents
Residents in Saline are sounding off after many say they received water bills that are nearly double or triple the usual cost.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
whmi.com
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan
The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
wcsx.com
Big Red Orchard – Washington Township
This Washington Township cider mill has been “pressing” forward since 1878! Check out Big Red Orchard and Cider Mill!. “Family fun begins at the oldest U-Pick Apple Orchard in Washington Twp., Michigan. We welcome you and your family to what we believe is a very special and very fun place. Enjoy a wagon ride to our apple orchard where you decide the quality of time with family and friends shared. Enjoy a nice age-old tradition in the fresh air where “U-Pick” your own apples and or pumpkins and have fun! Free Farm Family Activities include Bounce Houses, Petting Farm, Straw Mountain, and more! Pressing Forward Since 1878!” – Per their Facebook page.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea House Orchestra to Play Hometown Show on Nov 5
Chelsea House Orchestra (CHO) will perform their energetic and popular “Celtic with a Kick” music at Chelsea High School on Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. This uplifting show gives audiences in Chelsea and surrounding areas an opportunity to see and hear why this ensemble of talented high school musicians has been sought after for event and festival entertainment throughout the Midwest for more than two decades. CHO’s music features traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, and Celtic renditions of American folk songs, with some inspiration from diverse cultural influences added to the mix. Their fun and lively performance will keep you clapping and smiling all evening.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
