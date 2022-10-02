This Washington Township cider mill has been “pressing” forward since 1878! Check out Big Red Orchard and Cider Mill!. “Family fun begins at the oldest U-Pick Apple Orchard in Washington Twp., Michigan. We welcome you and your family to what we believe is a very special and very fun place. Enjoy a wagon ride to our apple orchard where you decide the quality of time with family and friends shared. Enjoy a nice age-old tradition in the fresh air where “U-Pick” your own apples and or pumpkins and have fun! Free Farm Family Activities include Bounce Houses, Petting Farm, Straw Mountain, and more! Pressing Forward Since 1878!” – Per their Facebook page.

