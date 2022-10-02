ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Twp: Notice of General Election Nov 8

FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON (1) GOVerNor aND LIEUTENANT GOVNER (2) SECretary OF STATE (3) ATTorney GENERAL. (4) REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 6TH DISTRICT (5) STATE SENATOR 15TH. DISTRICT. (6) REPRESENTATIVE IN STATE LEGISLATURE 33RD DISTRICT (7) MEMBER OF...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline: City Council Mtg Synopsis Sept 6

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There was one public comment. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the September 6, 2022, special meeting and the September 12, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 69 payees in the amount of $288,102.96; Appointment of Elle Cole to the DEI Committee.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lima Twp: Notice of Public Accuracy Test

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified electors of Lima Township, Washtenaw County, Precincts #1 and #2 that a Public Logic & Accuracy Test for the General Election is scheduled for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Lima Township Hall, 11452 Jackson Road, Dexter. The Public Logic & Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the election equipment and computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meet the requirements of Michigan State Election Law MCL 168.798(1).
DEXTER, MI
Dexter, MI
Government
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Government
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Twp: Notice of Voter Registration Deadline Oct. 24

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Dexter Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Grapples With Skyrocketing Water Bills

The City of Saline was expecting that water and sewer bills for its residents would go up only modestly this quarter. But the Saline City Council Chamber was filled, Monday evening, with residents complaining of rates that had gone up by hundreds of dollars. Some saw their bills go up by thousands.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lima Twp: Notice of Voter Registration

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Lima Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Lima Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms may be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lyndon Twp: Planning Commission Public Hearing Oct. 27

LYNDON TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING,. The Lyndon Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the following amendments to the Township Zoning Ordinance:. - ZTA 22-001: Amendment to the regulations in the Zoning Ordinance regarding the parking regulations for personal service businesses and laundromats under Chapter 16...
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

210-acre, high-density rezoning on Ann Arbor’s west side gets initial OK

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are advancing plans to rezone 210 acres of property on the city’s west side for high-density, downtown-style development. City Council voted 7-4 along factional lines Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the initial OK to add 190 properties along Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard to the city’s new TC1 transit corridor zoning district, intended to help gradually shift away from car-centric strip malls with big parking lots to taller buildings with a mix of dense housing and commercial uses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure

Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Big Red Orchard – Washington Township

This Washington Township cider mill has been “pressing” forward since 1878! Check out Big Red Orchard and Cider Mill!. “Family fun begins at the oldest U-Pick Apple Orchard in Washington Twp., Michigan. We welcome you and your family to what we believe is a very special and very fun place. Enjoy a wagon ride to our apple orchard where you decide the quality of time with family and friends shared. Enjoy a nice age-old tradition in the fresh air where “U-Pick” your own apples and or pumpkins and have fun! Free Farm Family Activities include Bounce Houses, Petting Farm, Straw Mountain, and more! Pressing Forward Since 1878!” – Per their Facebook page.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea House Orchestra to Play Hometown Show on Nov 5

Chelsea House Orchestra (CHO) will perform their energetic and popular “Celtic with a Kick” music at Chelsea High School on Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. This uplifting show gives audiences in Chelsea and surrounding areas an opportunity to see and hear why this ensemble of talented high school musicians has been sought after for event and festival entertainment throughout the Midwest for more than two decades. CHO’s music features traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, and Celtic renditions of American folk songs, with some inspiration from diverse cultural influences added to the mix. Their fun and lively performance will keep you clapping and smiling all evening.
CHELSEA, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

