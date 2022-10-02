ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bidens to visit Puerto Rico, Florida in aftermath of hurricanes

By Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting Puerto Rico and Florida this week to survey damage from recent hurricanes and comfort residents reeling from the devastating storms’ aftermath.

The Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday, the White House announced over the weekend.

“It’s not just a crisis for Florida. This is an American crisis. We’re all in this together,” the president said at the White House on Friday. “I just want the people of Florida to know: We see what you’re going through and we’re with you.

“We’re going to do everything we can for you.”

Biden said the administration also remains focused on Puerto Rico, wide swaths of which still lack power and water service days after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on Sept. 23.

“We’re going to stay … at it as long it takes,” Biden said of recovery efforts there.

As of Sunday afternoon, 47 people in Florida had died because of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall last Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people lacked power, and rescuers were still helping people who had been stranded on Sunday.

“Our focus right now is supporting the people of Florida that have had the most significant impacts from this storm,” Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

As of Sunday morning, almost 850,000 Florida homes and businesses lacked electricity — down from a peak of 2.67 million — as authorities worked to restore juice.

“The power companies have done an amazing job of getting things restored as quickly as possible. But those hardest-hit areas, they’re going to take some more time,” said Criswell.

She also addressed Friday remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris saying “it is our lowest-income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions.”

The comments drew criticism from some Republicans, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign accusing Harris of creating “undue panic.”

Asked about Harris’ statement, Criswell said, “We’re going to support all communities.

“I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs,” she added.

Policy makers have begun to debate whether some of Florida’s hardest-hit areas should be rebuilt.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott voiced support of rebuilding.

“These places are places where people want to live — they’re beautiful places,” the Republican told “Face the Nation.” “So what you really have to do is you have to say, ‘I’m going to build, but I’m going to do it safely.’”

Criswell said she’d accompany the Bidens to Puerto Rico on Monday.

“We have not left Puerto Rico. We know that they’re still responding to the impacts that they have from Hurricane Fiona,” she said. “We have a strong team that’s been there working, [and] they’re going to continue to work.”

With News Wire Services

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

300,000 remain without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Nearly 300,000 Floridians remained without power Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The tracking website PowerOutage.us recorded more than 291,000 customers experiencing power outages in the state shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, including more than 160,000 in Lee County in southwestern Florida. A Lee County official fears some outages could last as long as a month. “Well, as you could see ...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily News

President Biden to visit New York City, New Jersey on Thursday

President Biden will come to New York City on Thursday, his second visit in two weeks, on a trip that will also include stops in the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey, the White House said. The president’s whirlwind itinerary features a reception with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in the city and a bit of retail politics in upstate Poughkeepsie, where he is scheduled to stop ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Hurricane Orlene makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Orlene made landfall in Mexico on Monday morning as a Category 1 storm, down from the Category 4 status it reached Sunday. The hurricane arrived southeast of Mazatlan with wind speeds at about 85 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Damage has not been reported by local officials, though sparks were seen flaring from electrical cables in the nearby town of El Rosario. Up to ...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Daily News

Oath Keepers’ leader Stewart Rhodes and associates on trial for ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan. 6

The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Stewart Rhodes and his band of anti-government colleagues were prepared to go to war to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, ...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily News

Supreme Court to hear arguments on Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a Voting Rights Act challenge to Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map that could further weaken the landmark civil rights measure. The majority-right-wing justices could give their blessing to a map that effectively limits Black voters to dominate one out of the state’s seven seats even though they comprise more than 25% of ...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy