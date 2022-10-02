ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

McKee celebrates grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee was in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. “Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development,” the governor said. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering...
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
ABC6.com

Bank Rhode Island to build headquarters on I-195 land in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bank Rhode Island announced Wednesday that they will build their new headquarters on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence. The bank explained that the new six-story 240,000 square foot building that will house their headquarters will be built on Parcels 8 and 8A of the development district.
ABC6.com

RIPTA announces service changes for Columbus Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced services changes for Columbus Day. In a release, RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry said that buses will be running on a holiday schedule Monday, Oct. 10. All RIPTA offices, except for the Newport Transportation Center, will also be...
ABC6.com

Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
rinewstoday.com

“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters

A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket Education Center offers workface training and development

(WJAR) — The ribbon was cut Tuesday to open the new Woonsocket Education Center. The mission of the Woonsocket Education Center is to provide workforce training and development to meet the needs of northern Rhode Island. The center provides educational programs through a public-private collaboration of higher education, business, industry and community groups.
ABC6.com

Hearing continues to potentially remove Woonsocket mayor

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The hearing to remove Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will continue Wednesday night. The hearing got underway Tuesday after two previous dates were postponed. The hearing comes after councilor Denise Sierra filed a formal complaint against the mayor Sept. 6 contending she is not performing her...
