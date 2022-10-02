Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
East Greenwich mother, son are ‘lighting Rhode Island red’ to raise awareness for dyslexia
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Sarah Goldman and her son, Parker Goldman, are “Lighting Rhode Island Red” during Dyslexia Awareness Month. The mother and son are East Greenwich residents who started the campaign in the state last year. Parker is a student at the Hamilton School at...
ABC6.com
McKee celebrates grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee was in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. “Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development,” the governor said. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering...
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
ABC6.com
Bank Rhode Island to build headquarters on I-195 land in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bank Rhode Island announced Wednesday that they will build their new headquarters on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence. The bank explained that the new six-story 240,000 square foot building that will house their headquarters will be built on Parcels 8 and 8A of the development district.
ABC6.com
Providence Children’s Museum receives $150K for new mental health program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Children’s Museum received $150,000 on Wednesday for a new mental health program. Sen. Jack Reed secured the federal funding for the Mental Health Innovation Project, which aims to provide mental health support to children. In a release, Reed said, “[The museum] will...
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
ecori.org
Walking Tour Illustrates the Difficulty in Accessing the Ocean State’s Public Shoreline
WESTERLY, R.I. – On a clear September afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered at the Weekapaug Breachway on Atlantic Avenue for a walking tour of Westerly’s shoreline public access points. Leading the walking tour were Janet Freedman and Nathan Vinhateiro of the University of Rhode Island’s...
ABC6.com
RIPTA announces service changes for Columbus Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced services changes for Columbus Day. In a release, RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo Perry said that buses will be running on a holiday schedule Monday, Oct. 10. All RIPTA offices, except for the Newport Transportation Center, will also be...
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
Car slams into pole in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a pole in Warwick late Tuesday night.
ABC6.com
Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of Rhode Island man who died in kayak accident despite rescue efforts
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is identifying a Rhode Island man as the decedent in a kayaking accident that took place in Narragansett on October 1. A fisherman found 36-year-old Justin Harvey’s body on a stretch of sand just east of Roger Wheeler State...
Fishermen fined for having undersized striped bass
Environmental police seized a total of 27 striped bass that were illegally caught in Rhode Island this week, according to the DEM.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket Education Center offers workface training and development
(WJAR) — The ribbon was cut Tuesday to open the new Woonsocket Education Center. The mission of the Woonsocket Education Center is to provide workforce training and development to meet the needs of northern Rhode Island. The center provides educational programs through a public-private collaboration of higher education, business, industry and community groups.
ABC6.com
Hearing continues to potentially remove Woonsocket mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The hearing to remove Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will continue Wednesday night. The hearing got underway Tuesday after two previous dates were postponed. The hearing comes after councilor Denise Sierra filed a formal complaint against the mayor Sept. 6 contending she is not performing her...
