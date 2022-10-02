Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolsonaro, Lula start fight for support before Brazil runoff
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, two diametrically opposed candidates for Brazil's presidency, have started a four-week race to pursue votes ahead of a winner-take-all runoff. After garnering more than 90% of the vote in Sunday’s first round, leaving their competitors...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, slams UN meet
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Thursday, Seoul's military said, as the UN Security Council met to discuss Pyongyang's earlier, highly provocative launch of a missile over Japan. The launch is Pyongyang's sixth in less than two weeks, and comes two days after it fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, prompting Tokyo to issue a rare evacuation warning.
Mexico to file new gun trafficking lawsuit in U.S., foreign minister says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mexico will file a new lawsuit in the United States seeking responsibility for cross-border gun flows after a U.S. judge last week dismissed a separate $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
