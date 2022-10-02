Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison non-profit gearing up for bicycle donation drive Oct. 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pumping the brakes—words that are not in Free Bikes 4 Kids Madison’s vocabulary. The Madison-based non-profit collects “gently used” bikes from the community, refurbishes them and gives them to kids and adults facing financial challenges. On Saturday, Oct. 8, they are gearing up...
Dementia stabilization unit opens in Monroe
MADISON, Wis. — A new facility in Monroe aims to provide a safety net for people with dementia and their caregivers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the O’Rourke Dementia Stabilization Unit. The facility provides medical and psychiatric stabilization for dementia patients with a detailed assessment for those struggling in their homes. It will serve people from Grant, Green, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
‘Significant’ donation from Epic to help UW Health address healthcare worker shortage
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health says a “significant” donation from Epic Systems will help it address a shortage of healthcare workers. The new push from Wisconsin Medicine aims to create programs for nursing retention and community-based apprenticeships, UW Health said in a news release Tuesday. The healthcare provider is also planning to pay for current and future medical and nursing...
nbc15.com
Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry
Good reads go great with a cup of joe: Local bookstore & coffee shop pairings. As the weather changes, it’s the perfect opportunity to curl up with a good book — and maybe a nice, warm cup of coffee. Support Agrace at Sips and Sounds. Updated: 14 hours...
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker.
nbc15.com
Middleton woman organizing donation drive to help out her hometown of Ft. Myers
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fort Myers, Florida native now living in Middleton is doing what she can to help people from her hometown in the wake of Hurricane Ian. She’s organizing a donation drive to send supplies to those affected by the storm. “So, I’m from Fort Myers,...
nbc15.com
Meet Bunker!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are looking for a cute bunny to add to your home, Bunker is it!. He is currently 10-11 weeks old and loves adventure and exploring. Bunker loves his veggies and also eats hay. His favorite things are: eating, running, playing, and digging. If you...
nbc15.com
Renovations begin for free Design for a Difference makeover at Madison nonprofit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of planning, designers and volunteers began renovations at Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program. The school program serves students who are autistic or neurodivergent. “We work with occupational therapists, we have a speech language pathologist, we have mental health therapists, we now have...
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo takes over the Alliant Energy Center from Sunday through Friday. For Wisconsin farmers, it is a nearby opportunity to expand into new markets and find the latest in agricultural information. “It’s so great to see so many friends and familiar faces from...
Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022
MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
nbc15.com
New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state. Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “I’m proud to be investing in...
Police: No direct security threats to UW Health after tweets targeting gender services
MADISON, Wis. — After an anti-LGBTQ+ twitter account with 1.4 million followers targeted UW Health’s gender services programs last month, Madison police said they launched an investigation that found the posts didn’t lead to direct security threats against the health care system. The “Libs of Tik Tok”...
nbc15.com
Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
Badger Herald
Smiling at strangers: The face behind iconic Madison restaurant
The farmer’s market crowds milled around the Capitol Square, creating a dull roar of voices that rang out over the cool, crisp morning air. The smell of dough, cheese and breakfast wafted all around the top of State Street. A line of 10 people gathered outside the source of...
nbc15.com
Specialty Care Free Clinic announces new executive director
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clinic that provides free specialty care to its patients has named its new executive director. Sheila Martin will serve as executive director of Specialty Care Free Clinic. The clinic provides free care to uninsured, low-income patients. “I am extremely excited to assume this new...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Executive Parisi outlines 2023 budget proposal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi laid out his $834 million 2023 budget plan Monday, which expands on county initiatives already in effect and looks for new ways to support the community. The budget includes investments in housing, mental health, restorative justice and climate change. Parisi also...
nbc15.com
Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
