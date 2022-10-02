Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 90s Thursday: Here’s how rare that is
Temperatures this fall have remained warmer than normal nearly every day. These above-average temperatures will become well above average on Thursday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny, dry and warm today; no “immediate” rain in the forecast
Warm & sunny this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 85°. No rain today, obviously, and no rain the rest of the week. There may be some rain in the second half of next week. Be alerted as soon as severe...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More dry, sunny, and warm weather today; hotter tomorrow
We’re starting off in the 40s and 50s this morning. It will be in the upper 70s and close to 80° at Noon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 85° this afternoon. No rain in the forecast today. No rain in the forecast today. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & dry again today; temperatures on the rise tomorrow
A cool morning and a warm afternoon. A bunch of sunshine today. Only a few high clouds are possible from the remnants of Hurricane Orlene from the Pacific. Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon. Warmer weather is coming Wednesday and Thursday
From the 70s around the Noon hour today to the low and mid 80s this afternoon with an abundance of sunshie. No rain in the forecast through the rest of the week and the weekend. Maybe some in the second half of next week. Be alerted as soon as severe...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s how to view Wednesday’s International Space Station flyover
The International Space Station is set to fly over Arkansas Wednesday night and conditions are nearly perfect for viewing!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful Fall Weather Continues
SUNDAY: High pressure continues to rule over our weather. Sunday will be sunny with slightly warmer temperatures than Saturday. The morning will start out in the 40s and low 50s with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy northeast winds 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. Morning lows and afternoon...
Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas
Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk
Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
thv11.com
Arkansas pumpkin patches opening despite challenges
It's October, and many of us are thinking about Halloween. What better place to go than a pumpkin patch? But some challenges are threatening this holiday tradition.
KHBS
Ricky Dale Harrington talks about the issues facing Arkansas on 40/29 On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — Ricky Dale Harrington is running for governor of Arkansas. He talked about his positions on the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
KARK
Catch the debut of KARK’s new show Arkansas Style Monday afternoon
Arkansas Style debuts Monday afternoon. The show will air on KARK at 2 p.m. on weekdays. Show host Nichole Niemann stopped by KARK 4 Today to give details on what the show is all about.
Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses, study shows
A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022.
What’s Going on in the Parking Lot of This Arkansas Convenience Store [WATCH]
You know when you pull up to a convenience store you might see just about anything. It's a place where all kinds of people go totally different places go to fill up their gas tanks and grab some snacks and drinks. Just then you thought you had seen everything, the convenience store patrons deliver the unbelievable.
Comments / 0