Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
State
Arkansas State
#The Arkansas Storm Team
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful Fall Weather Continues

SUNDAY: High pressure continues to rule over our weather. Sunday will be sunny with slightly warmer temperatures than Saturday. The morning will start out in the 40s and low 50s with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy northeast winds 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. Morning lows and afternoon...
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas

Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
talkbusiness.net

Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk

Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
