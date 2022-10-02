Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KING-5
Snohomish County mayors, business leaders team up to combat rising crime rates
EVERETT, Wash. — Diedrich Coffee on Highway 99 in Everett is one of the newest businesses on the block – and its welcome to the neighborhood has been a rough one. “At about 4:15 right here on Holly Drive there were people shooting. So I, of course, hit the ground and crawled behind the fridge and called police,” said manager Jordan Willard.
The Suburban Times
CPR Sunday
City of Tacoma social media post. CPR Sunday is this Sunday, October 9 at #Tacoma‘s Foss High School. Join @TacomaFire for this free event. Visit https://cprsunday.net for more details & to register for your preferred time slot. There are still some spots available so sign up to learn #CPR today!
The Suburban Times
Community Invited to Black Lives Matter Mural Public Dedication Event on October 7
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma community is invited to a public dedication event celebrating the completion of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) mural at Tollefson Plaza (17th and Pacific in Tacoma) on October 7, from 11 AM – noon. Lead artist Dionne Bonner describes this milestone as one that sets the stage for future community gatherings and healthy civic dialogue in Tacoma.
The Suburban Times
Street racing charges filed
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southsoundmag.com
Make the Most of Halloween in Tacoma and Pierce County
Summer just ended, but you might be ready for another break. Maybe something low-key and relaxing, with beautiful scenery, good food, and even better beverages. Or maybe something that will haunt your dreams for the next couple of months. How about both?. Follow this three-day itinerary to find the best...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia committee starts recruitment process for Police Use of Force Board
"That is what this Use of Force Board is doing even though it is for the most tragic and more high-pressure instances. It is part of holding accountable our government..."”. Olympia's Community Livability and Public Safety started the recruiting process to fill vacancies on the Police Use of Force Board.
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
The Suburban Times
PCSD, surrounding agencies conduct emphasis patrols on SR-7
DUI arrests: 8 (including meth, cannabis, Percocet) Speeding tickets: 127 (many for 20+ mph over limit) We want to thank the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup Police Departments for participating in this emphasis, which was made possible through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
DuPont September 30 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council September 30 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
KOMO News
Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
2 injured in drive-by shooting at mini-mart in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Renton. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue. Police said one man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot at an ampm mini-mart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
q13fox.com
Retail theft plaguing Western Washington
Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Master Gardener FREE talks on new gardening topics
Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners. As part of their Speakers Bureau Intern Project obligations, four of our interns have completed the training and are ready to give their talks to the Pierce County Master Gardener community and to the public. These talks are free and the public is invited.
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense
The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
The Suburban Times
How do you get around Lakewood?
City of Lakewood announcement. How do you use Lakewood’s sidewalks, bike lanes, or other routes that don’t allow cars?. The city of Lakewood is updating its non-motorized transportation plan to reflect the improvements made over the last 10 years and to provide direction on how to expand its walking and rolling network.
MyNorthwest.com
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
Comments / 0