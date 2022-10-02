Read full article on original website
Tyler man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, assault in fatal wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110, according to DPS. According to a DPS report from the Sunday crash, Nicholas Agustin, 19, was driving south on Highway 110 when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered […]
Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout
A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
KSLA
6 arrests made in Sabine Parish after 100+ guns reportedly stolen from home
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several arrests have been made in Sabine Parish after a number of guns were stolen from a home on Boleyn Road in the northeast part of the parish. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says it all happened back on Sept. 23. The following people were arrested:. Camron...
KTBS
Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer
GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
KTBS
6 arrested in theft of over 100 guns from Sabine Parish home
MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday. And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated. Meanwhile,...
KSLA
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4. Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriffs Office Makes Arrests in Firearm Theft
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports arrests made in the burglary and theft of firearms from a residence on Boleyn Road in northeast Sabine Parish discovered on September 23, 2022 when a stolen vehicle was recovered. 18 year old Camron Lee Barmore of Pleasant Hill was arrested and...
Pine Tree High School student apprehended for alleged threats to campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Pine Tree High School student was apprehended on Monday for allegedly making threats of violence toward the campus, Longview police said. On Monday, a Longview police school resource officer responded to the threat around 1:25 p.m. Detectives got a “directive to apprehend” signed by a judge on the charge of […]
POLICE: Person on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A person riding a motorized wheelchair is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Cotton St. in Longview early Tuesday morning. Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton says the person was hit by a passenger vehicle in the 2400 block of E. Cotton St. around 5 a.m.
ktbb.com
Police: person in wheelchair killed in crash
LONGVIEW – Longview police report a person in a motorized wheelchair has died following a crash early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they responded to the scene on E. Cotton Street around 4:45 a.m. where the victim was struck by a passenger car. Police said the crash is still under investigation.
KLTV
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair died after Longview police said they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday. According to Officer Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, it happened at 4:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of E. Cotton. Thornton said...
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man armed with machete injured family member, threatened authorities
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a family member and resisting arrest. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, around 9:10 p.m., deputies were called to 236 Private Road 1329, near the Crossroads Community, regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.
1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
KLTV
Man reaches plea deal in drunk-driving wreck that killed Tyler driver
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man agreed to a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon charge, resulting from a 2021 fatal wreck. The defendant who struck the victim’s vehicle was Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler. The wreck took the life of a Tyler man, Dennis Criner, 54, on Dec. 14.
KTBS
Police: Fight over woman leads to homicide in Shreveport; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight over a woman led to a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, Shreveport police said. Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving...
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
KLTV
Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
