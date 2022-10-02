ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

K945

Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout

A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
GREENWOOD, LA
Harrison County, TX
Marshall, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Marshall, TX
KTBS

Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer

GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

6 arrested in theft of over 100 guns from Sabine Parish home

MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday. And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated. Meanwhile,...
SABINE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Sheriffs Office Makes Arrests in Firearm Theft

Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports arrests made in the burglary and theft of firearms from a residence on Boleyn Road in northeast Sabine Parish discovered on September 23, 2022 when a stolen vehicle was recovered. 18 year old Camron Lee Barmore of Pleasant Hill was arrested and...
SABINE PARISH, LA
ktbb.com

Police: person in wheelchair killed in crash

LONGVIEW – Longview police report a person in a motorized wheelchair has died following a crash early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they responded to the scene on E. Cotton Street around 4:45 a.m. where the victim was struck by a passenger car. Police said the crash is still under investigation.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair died after Longview police said they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday. According to Officer Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, it happened at 4:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of E. Cotton. Thornton said...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man reaches plea deal in drunk-driving wreck that killed Tyler driver

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man agreed to a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon charge, resulting from a 2021 fatal wreck. The defendant who struck the victim’s vehicle was Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler. The wreck took the life of a Tyler man, Dennis Criner, 54, on Dec. 14.
TYLER, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

