Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer. His play-calling decisions that have invited second-guessing cost the Browns (2-2) in both of their losses, including Sunday’s 23-20 setback at Atlanta. Continuing problems with blown coverages on defense and blunders on special teams, the latter kept to a relative...
Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons
CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
Matt Rhule seemingly throws Baker Mayfield under the bus
The Carolina Panthers are sticking with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in Week 5, but head coach Matt Rhule has seemingly put the former top overall pick on notice. The Panthers rank last in total offense through the early part of the season with just 262.3 yards per game....
Baker Mayfield reacts to fans booing him on Sunday
It has been a rough start to the season for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and things did not get any easier in their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield struggled heavily for most of the game, throwing for only 197 yards while turning the ball...
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Analysis: Bills find a way to win a close game in rally against Ravens
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — So much for the Buffalo Bills’ recent struggles in close games. Facing a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills showed why they deserve to be considered one of the AFC favorites with how they rallied for a 23-30 victory Sunday. The Bills...
Guardians, Jose Ramirez storm past Royals in season finale
Jose Ramirez had four hits and two RBIs as the Cleveland Guardians headed into the postseason on a winning note,
Despite tiny roster, Yough girls soccer team making plays by the dozen
With substitutions in short supply, Yough tries to conserve and persevere. Every game, with a defensive-minded approach and their fingers crossed, the Cougars make do with what they have. Right now, that is 12 players. Eleven starters and one reserve. A microcosm of their situation: In an impressive, 1-0 overtime...
Why the Browns are so frustrating and the Guardians are fun – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND: Ohio – As the calendar turns to October, I find myself reminding readers there is another team playing right now other than the Browns:. QUESTION: Isn’t it frustrating being a Cleveland sports fan?. ANSWER: I received that email from Ray Elbin, an old friend from junior high...
