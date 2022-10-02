Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
Florida football: Great Gator moments Aaron Judge would have ruined
If you are a fan of Florida football, you probably support other teams as well but when the Gators are on you only want to watch the Gators. This is not unique to Florida fans as countless college football fans want to spend their Saturdays watching college football. You aren’t...
Gators Land in Priority 2024 RB Target Jerrick Gibson's Top 12
Florida Gators land in the top 12 for priority 2024 running back target and Gainesville native Jerrick Gibson.
SI's October Recruiting Rankings: Gators, Trojans Flip Spots
Florida and USC trade spots in Sports Illustrated's latest recruiting class rankings.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Florida
The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Florida Gators. Here is how to watch and listen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridagators.com
Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU at Florida football game to kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
Independent Florida Alligator
Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns
On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
LSUSports.net
LSU Football at Florida Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
RELATED PEOPLE
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville Eastside escapes close call with Citra North Marion 14-6
Gainesville Eastside weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-6 victory against Citra North Marion in a Florida high school football matchup on October 3. Defense ruled the first quarter as Gainesville Eastside and Citra North Marion were both scoreless. The Rams opened a thin 7-0...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville left mostly unscathed after Hurricane Ian
Edna Hamilton was watching TV and eating a Wendy’s chicken sandwich when a three-foot wide 75-foot tall oak tree thundered down on her Gainesville home, sending a 15-foot branch through the roof of her living room. Hurricane Ian sideswept Gainesville on the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing gusts that...
WCJB
Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Over and out: Williston punches through Newberry 42-19
Williston’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newberry 42-19 in Florida high school football on October 3. Williston moved in front of Newberry 28-13 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Williston breathed fire to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Defensive dominance: Starke Bradford stymies Keystone Heights 38-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Keystone Heights as it was blanked 38-0 by Starke Bradford on October 3 in Florida football. Starke Bradford opened with a 12-0 advantage over Keystone Heights through the first quarter. The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for...
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade: How to watch live, the parade route and other details
It’s Homecoming Week, and that means the parade is coming back to Gainesville. On Friday at 9:30 a.m, the Homecoming Festival will kick off the weekend’s activities. Other festivities include the parade, which will begin at noon, and the Gator Growl event, which will include performances by Flo Rida and Olivia O’Brien at 7 p.m.
Lake Placid man becomes almost $1M richer after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket
LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A man in Highlands County just got a few dollars richer after purchasing and playing a winning scratch-off ticket from a shopping center. The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 68-year-old Peter Dulas of Lake Placid claimed a $1 million prize from the "Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme" scratch-off game at the Lottery's West Palm Beach district office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Highway Patrol car washed away by Hurricane Ian after bridge collapses in Hardee County
A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was pulled out of the floodwaters in hard-hit Hardee County after Hurricane Ian collapsed a bridge and washed it away.
WCJB
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
Comments / 0