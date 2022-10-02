ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
GAINESVILLE, FL
crescentcitysports.com

LSU at Florida football game to kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Independent Florida Alligator

Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns

On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
GAINESVILLE, FL
LSUSports.net

mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville Eastside escapes close call with Citra North Marion 14-6

Gainesville Eastside weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-6 victory against Citra North Marion in a Florida high school football matchup on October 3. Defense ruled the first quarter as Gainesville Eastside and Citra North Marion were both scoreless. The Rams opened a thin 7-0...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville left mostly unscathed after Hurricane Ian

Edna Hamilton was watching TV and eating a Wendy’s chicken sandwich when a three-foot wide 75-foot tall oak tree thundered down on her Gainesville home, sending a 15-foot branch through the roof of her living room. Hurricane Ian sideswept Gainesville on the afternoon of Sept. 28, causing gusts that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Over and out: Williston punches through Newberry 42-19

Williston’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newberry 42-19 in Florida high school football on October 3. Williston moved in front of Newberry 28-13 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Williston breathed fire to a...
WILLISTON, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lake Placid man becomes almost $1M richer after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A man in Highlands County just got a few dollars richer after purchasing and playing a winning scratch-off ticket from a shopping center. The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 68-year-old Peter Dulas of Lake Placid claimed a $1 million prize from the "Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme" scratch-off game at the Lottery's West Palm Beach district office.
LAKE PLACID, FL
WCJB

A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL

