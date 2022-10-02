ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Police activity in Fairfax

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
 3 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax.

They did not give details on what caused the police presence.

DC News Now

DC News Now

