Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
Patricia Ann Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby. Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. On...
Rose Marie Santangelo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Youngstown native, Rose Marie Santangelo, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home that she loved. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of her late parents, Enrico and Lucille (Bennett) Santangelo. She was...
Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
Mark V. Pelini, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Vincent Pelini died at the age of 31, Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. He was traveling with his beloved girlfriend, Jillian Marian, to play in a charity golf tournament with one of his best friends.
Jillian M. Marian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian M. Marian, 31, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. She was traveling with her beloved boyfriend, Mark Pelini. Jillian, the daughter of Joseph M., Jr. and Karen Bevilacqua Marian, was born on May...
Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
Robert P. Havaich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich. Bob was a graduate...
Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
Pauline Fleming, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Fleming, 97 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Ms. Fleming was born August 30, 1925 in Sparta, Georgia, a daughter of Ike and Ethel Fleming. She was a retired nurse working out of...
Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, 90 of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born June 30, 1932 in Shelby, Mississippi, the daughter of Levi and Gertrude Farris Billings, residing in the area for 67 years, coming from Shelby.
John R. Pope, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 7, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for John R. Pope, 81, who passed away, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family on Friday, September 30 at Hampton Woods.
Dean S. Roussos, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Dean S. Roussos, PhD, age 92, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Canfield Place Assisted Living, with his youngest daughter and caregiver, Nancy, by his side. He was born in Newton, Iowa on September 23, 1930 to Steven and Penelope (Katsouras)...
Darlene Willis, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon. She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis. Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966. She worked for Summitville...
Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Major Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., 63 of 6919 Oak Hill Drive, West Farmington, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long battle with Cancer. He was born May 13, 1959 in Warren, Ohio,...
Paula Armstrong, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.
John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Ray A. Buxton, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray A. Buxton, 71, of Southington, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Hospice House, with his family by his side. He was born December 19, 1950, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd Buxton and Clarice (Six)...
