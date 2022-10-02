ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Wilson Lacy remembered as public servant

Community leaders are remembering the late Wilson Lacy for his longtime county and city service, including time with Cumberland County Schools and his three terms as chairman of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission. Mr. Lacy died Sept. 22. He was 74. “Former PWC Commissioner Wilson Lacy was the epitome of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
City
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise

Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘If he don’t step out, kick him out’: Community calling for change after racist remarks allegedly made by sheriff

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It was standing room only at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association building on Tuesday night as the Columbus County NAACP hosted a meeting to discuss the racially-charged remarks allegedly made by Sheriff Jody Greene. The meeting began with prayer, then Pastor Andy Anderson welcomed...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
wkml.com

Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford

We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
SANFORD, NC

