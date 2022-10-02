Read full article on original website
Clinton native shares love of art with others
Delveccio Faison is a Clinton-born artist with several pieces hanging in the downtown business of his former classmate Tomeka Robinson, owner
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Anniversary, other services slated
Holly Grove Church of Christ will celebrate their 117th Church Anniversary & Fall Revival on Oct. 6-7 & 9. Theme: Renewing the Fait
Wilson Lacy remembered as public servant
Community leaders are remembering the late Wilson Lacy for his longtime county and city service, including time with Cumberland County Schools and his three terms as chairman of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission. Mr. Lacy died Sept. 22. He was 74. “Former PWC Commissioner Wilson Lacy was the epitome of...
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise
Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
The gruesome King killings
Warning: If you are easily disturbed, do not read this local history article. History is not always pretty, and sometimes it is brutal.
Honoring the victims
A night for honoring and remembrance was held Monday at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Members from the church, U Care and community eac
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
Bamboo harvest in Sampson
The groundwork for a new chapter in agriculture was recently started in Sampson County following an initial test run of a timber harvest for l
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in North Carolina
After an elementary school student brought a loaded gun to campus on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for making the gun accessible to the child.
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
Construction may have lead to three tractor trailer crashes in Johnston County
The pavement in a Johnston County construction zone was blamed as a contributing factor to 3 crashes on the same day at the exact same spot. The pavement in a Johnston County construction zone was blamed as a contributing factor to 3 crashes on the same day at the exact same spot.
‘If he don’t step out, kick him out’: Community calling for change after racist remarks allegedly made by sheriff
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It was standing room only at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association building on Tuesday night as the Columbus County NAACP hosted a meeting to discuss the racially-charged remarks allegedly made by Sheriff Jody Greene. The meeting began with prayer, then Pastor Andy Anderson welcomed...
(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Section of I-95 in Benson sees 3 tractor-trailer crashes in one day
BENSON, N.C. — The pavement in a Johnston County construction zone was blamed as a contributing factor to 3 crashes on the same day at the exact same spot. It happened on I-95 in Benson Sunday between Mile Marker 77 and 79 - and all 3 of those crashes involved tractor-trailers.
Phase II of veterans park in Fayetteville plans to create place of honor
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State veteran's park has been in Fayetteville for years. The displays represent veterans in every county in North Carolina. Phase II is getting ready to be built right across the creek. This plot of land at the base of the Rowan Street bridge doesn't look like...
Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford
We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
