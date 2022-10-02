Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously Abandoned
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisory
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekend
Women's Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt Classic
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Greg Gumbel totally misjudged Pickett's INT intended for Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett produced plenty of highlights Sunday against the New York Jets, but his INT to Chase Claypool wasn’t one of them, despite what Greg Gumbel may have wanted.
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
Airing of Grievances: Defensive demise, ill-timed interceptions undermine Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut in loss to Jets
There was plenty of bluster, hoopla and emotional peaks during the debut game for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In the end, however, all it amounted to was a home loss to the stinkin’ New York Jets — for just the second time in franchise history.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 5
In Week 5 of fantasy football, there are plenty of exploitable matchups. It’s all about finding the right guy against the right team. It’s Week 5 of the NFL and fantasy football season. If you’re down on your team already, just remember there’s plenty of football left.
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
Winners, losers from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley returns to stardom, Carson Wentz remains a problem
NFL Week 4 is drawing to a close with Sunday’s full slate of action providing tons of excitement. From a
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
Cleveland Browns' Isaac Rochell's Wife Allison Kuch Is More Popular Than Him & The NFL Agrees
Cleveland Browns Defensive End, Isaac Rochell, is pretty well-known in the sports world, but his wife, Allison Kuch, is far exceeding in popularity. After all, influencing is one of her jobs and she wears the crown well. His wife is getting so well-known, people are watching the games, posting them...
profootballnetwork.com
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles lone team at the top while Broncos remain steady in a loss
The NFL Power Rankings are back for Week 5, and we’re probably starting to actually learn more about the 32 NFL franchises in 2022. There is a distinct lack of dominance in the NFL. There is a lack of continuity from week to week as if the college game...
Yardbarker
Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 6
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
NY Jets get great news regarding OT Max Mitchell
Offensive tackle Max Mitchell should be back for New York Jets. New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell was carted off the field during the team’s eventual 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie fourth-round pick played 41 offensive snaps until suffering a knee injury during the second quarter. Mitchell was later seen with crutches in the locker room.
FanSided
