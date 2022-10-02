Read full article on original website
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC West rivals - one newly unranked, and one newly ranked - meet up as Arkansas takes on Mississippi State in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Arkansas is coming off its second straight loss of the season, dropping games to Texas A&M and Alabama in succession, while the ...
Sam Pittman gives latest update on KJ Jefferson's injury status
The biggest story of the week for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the status of quarterback KJ Jefferson, who left with an injury in the fourth quarter of the Alabama game. On this week's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Razorback head coach Sam Pittman gave an update on Jefferson, who has accounted for 1,408 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns in five games this season.
Mike Leach on KJ Jefferson's status affecting preparation: They can't change the whole offense in a week
Arkansas is dealing with some injury issues at quarterback after starter KJ Jefferson went out with an apparent head injury against Alabama last weekend (which you can read about further down). HIs status is up in the air for Saturday, and it’s hard to imagine Jefferson trotting back out onto the field a week after he suffered a possible concussion.
