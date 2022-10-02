ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Sam Pittman gives latest update on KJ Jefferson's injury status

The biggest story of the week for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the status of quarterback KJ Jefferson, who left with an injury in the fourth quarter of the Alabama game. On this week's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Razorback head coach Sam Pittman gave an update on Jefferson, who has accounted for 1,408 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns in five games this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Mike Leach on KJ Jefferson's status affecting preparation: They can't change the whole offense in a week

Arkansas is dealing with some injury issues at quarterback after starter KJ Jefferson went out with an apparent head injury against Alabama last weekend (which you can read about further down). HIs status is up in the air for Saturday, and it’s hard to imagine Jefferson trotting back out onto the field a week after he suffered a possible concussion.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy