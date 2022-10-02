Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Appear Stronger Than Ever As Maroon 5 Frontman Performs First Show Since Cheating Scandal

MEGA

Adam Levine knows how to win hearts — even in the face of cheating rumors.

The frontman performed a 25-minute set at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 1, for a charity event, but his number one fan appeared to be his wife, Behati Prinsloo .

A source revealed the Maroon 5 star had a wedding ring on his finger and made it a point to focus on his wife, who was a part of the huge audience.

The mother-of-two cheered for her husband, rocking out to his songs during the performance — a first since his cheating scandal — as he stared "adoringly at her" throughout the gig.

The singer dedicated the performance to his wife — who is pregnant with the couple's third child — and her images appeared on the screen as "Girls Like You" played for the crowd. Per the insider, Prinsloo couldn't contain her giggles during the performance.

Throughout the performance, Levine remained focused on Prinsloo, and did not reference the ongoing controversy .

"Adam didn't appear nervous or fazed at all by what has happened over the last few day," the source noted. "Behati, too, sat happily at the side of the stage supporting her husband, smiling adoringly at times."

The vocalist has been apologetic for his past behavior, stating he used "poor judgment" while speaking flirtatiously with anyone other than his wife.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he clarified. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

The singer added that his wife and his family were all he cared about in the world. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he confessed at the time.

The headline act at the public event by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation raised $3.2 million. Other performers at the event included Pitbull , John Mulaney , Maren Morris and H.E.R. The event's proceeds reportedly went to a new Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas.

