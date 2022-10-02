College football rankings: USC Trojans hold steady in latest AP, Coaches Polls

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans continue to win, and the college football poll voters continue to rank them among the country's best teams.

Coming off a 42-25 home victory over Arizona State on Saturday night, the Trojans held steady at No. 6 in both major polls released on Sunday.

USC is now 5-0, which eclipses its win total from last season's 4-8 debacle. The Trojans are far from perfect, but they continue to play winning football and continue to improve.

“I thought our guys responded well in the third quarter and made some key plays when it mattered to win the game. Lots to improve on no question about it,” Riley said after the win over Arizona State. “We’ve got some really good opponents coming up, so we certainly need to improve. That’s obviously the goal, so we’ll keep improving, but it’s a tremendous win.”

USC continues to be the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in both polls, followed by Utah, Oregon, UCLA and Washington. The Bruins moved in to both polls this week for the first time in 2022. Washington State nearly gave the Pac-12 six ranked teams, but just missed garnering enough votes to crack the AP Top 25.

Here's a look at both polls:

AP Top 25 poll

Oct. 2, 2022

Alabama (25) Georgia (28) Ohio State (10) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Also receiving votes : Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

---

COACHES POLL

Oct. 2, 2022

Alabama (34) Georgia (23) Ohio State (7) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU Kansas TCU UCLA Kansas State Syracuse Baylor Mississippi State Washington Arkansas

Also Receiving votes : Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.