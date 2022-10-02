Read full article on original website
Related
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
Tucker Carlson: Nuclear war means the end of the world
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over the use of nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and explains the horrific consequences.
Russian military cedes dozens of miles to Ukrainian advance days after claiming annexation
Ukrainian forces advanced dozens of miles into the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk and Kherson on Monday, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to annex the regions. The Russian-installed chief of occupied Kherson told Russian state television that Ukrainian forces had seized control of the city of Dudchany, indicating...
Rep. Waltz on 'Faulkner Focus': 'Biden could starve Putin's war machine right now'
Florida Rep. Mike Waltz joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to make the case that President Biden should promote domestic oil production in order to neutralize Vladimir Putin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putin orders Russian government to take over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following annexation
Europe's largest nuclear power plant hangs in the balance as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control over the Zaphorizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) but offered up little details. "The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is now on the territory of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, should...
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Marc Thiessen: It's a 'dirty little secret' Democrats want high gas prices to 'get us to give up fossil fuels'
Bret Baier spoke with 'Special Report' panelists Marc Thiessen, Juan Williams and Stef Kight to discuss the impact inflation and crime have on midterm voters.
House Dem wants to freeze financial assets of domestic extremists, including some Jan. 6 rioters
Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer says the U.S. "can't run the risk" of allowing terrorist and domestic extremist groups to "carry out another attack" on the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox News confronts Democrats in Washington about the border crisis: 'They own it now'
Democrats in Washington shied away from questions about border security, despite President Biden's administration insisting for months that the southern border is "secure."
Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians
Workers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are recounting fears of being abducted and tortured or killed by Russian forces who seized control of the facility and the city of Enerhodar.
Putin's military mobilization could prove to be major blunder, expert says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "partial mobilization" that will compel citizens to join the fight in Ukraine could backfire on the authoritarian leader, causing unrest that risks weakening his grip on Russia's population. "There’s a growing discontent among the Russian people with Putin’s policies," Rebekah Koffler, a former...
China still benefits from Russia relationship, even with international reputation at risk: experts
China and Russia continue to grow the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which extends their influence across the Asian continent as it adds more members, such as Iran.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Europe activates two new pipelines, decreasing reliance on Russian gas ahead of winter crunch: report
The new Greece-Bulgaria pipeline and Baltic Pipe will allow most of Eastern and Northern Europe to move away from Russian gas and remove a key piece of Putin's leverage..
Russia sentences US Marine veteran to 4.5 years in 'penal colony'
Russia sentences U.S. Marine veteran Robert Gilman to 4.5 years in a penal colony Tuesday. Experts say Russia is seeking American prisoners to use as bargaining chips.
Former Chinese state media editor threatens Elon Musk on Twitter, warns he will be ‘taught a lesson’
The Global Times tabloid commentator Hu Xijin said that Elon Musk believes too much in "freedom of speech" and warned he would be "taught a lesson."
North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills
North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, just two days after sending an intermediate-range missile flying over Japan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Border Patrol chief rips Biden admin on migrant crisis: They actively tore down a secure border
Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott slams Democrats for their silence on the border crisis which he said their policies created on "America's Newsroom."
Fox News
830K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0