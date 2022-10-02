Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Blake Griffin cites NBA legend as reason for unique Celtics number
Monday was Blake Griffin’s first official day as a member of the Boston Celtics. Boston will be the forward’s fourth NBA stop and Griffin took inspiration from another well-traveled legendary NBA big man when picking out a number no Celtic has ever worn before. Griffin will become the...
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."
The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’
Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
‘I didn’t come here demanding a certain type of role’: Here’s why Blake Griffin chose to pursue a title and join the Celtics
"This is the kind of opportunity you couldn't pass [up]." Blake Griffin first established a relationship with Brad Stevens when Griffin played forward for the Pistons, and Stevens was still the Celtics‘ head coach. At the time, Griffin made. $30 million per year, and the Celtics couldn’t afford to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape
The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
Victor Wembanyama, 7-foot-4 top NBA Draft prospect, rains 3′s in G League duel
Eyes from around the basketball world were on Henderson, Nevada last night to see the presumed No. 1 NBA Draft prospect in action. On the big stage with 200 scouts and executives in attendance, Victor Wembanyama met all the expectations -- and then some. The French prospect is a unique...
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process
Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says he has 'no relationship' with Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
It's not a matter of if LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list, it's when. James sits just 1,326 points away from passing the Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend, a milestone that should happen at some point this season given James is still performing at peak levels and is coming off a year in which he averaged over 30 points a night. If he averages around the same amount of points as he did a season ago for the Lakers, James could break the record somewhere in the middle of the season, assuming he stays healthy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Donte DiVincenzo thought he was joining Celtics at trade deadline before deal fell apart
The Celtics made a number of big moves around last year’s trade deadline, making several deals in all before their day was done. One other rumored swap that week included former Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo who was eventually traded to the Sacramento Kings on deadline day. In an interview...
Celtics creating welcome atmosphere for Blake Griffin: ‘It’s different, in a good way’
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin has seen more than his fair share of challenging situations in the NBA since being drafted in 2009. He dealt with the Donald Sterling situation in Los Angeles and a volatile situation with the Brooklyn Nets last year. The Celtics had their own controversy ahead of the season with the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka but Griffin couldn’t help but notice the change in atmosphere in Boston compared to his past stops.
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0