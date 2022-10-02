Although they’ve both embraced the medium tenfold, “Entergalactic” creators Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris did not originally envision their TV event being animated. “We got convinced by some Netflix execs, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter, maybe this is something for animation,” Barris told IndieWire over Zoom. “And we started talking about how we both loved ‘Heavy Metal,’ we loved ‘Bambi’ and ‘Moana,’ and those things live forever. And so when you sometimes bring those together, it could be something amazing.” What started as an idea for anthology series where, according to Mescudi, “the throughline, the theme through every episode, was...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO