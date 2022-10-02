Read full article on original website
Babylon 5 is a visionary sci-fi show that follows the adventures of the Babylon 5 space station and its crew, as they deal with politics, war, and other challenges of close quarters living. Even if sci-fi isn’t your go-to genre, this show had superb writing that humanizes every far-out situation. It helps that Babylon 5 also boasted a stellar cast.
Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris Are Already Eyeing an ‘Entergalactic’ Season 2
Although they’ve both embraced the medium tenfold, “Entergalactic” creators Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris did not originally envision their TV event being animated. “We got convinced by some Netflix execs, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter, maybe this is something for animation,” Barris told IndieWire over Zoom. “And we started talking about how we both loved ‘Heavy Metal,’ we loved ‘Bambi’ and ‘Moana,’ and those things live forever. And so when you sometimes bring those together, it could be something amazing.” What started as an idea for anthology series where, according to Mescudi, “the throughline, the theme through every episode, was...
Emma Tammi To Direct ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Film; Blumhouse Sets Early 2023 Production Start
The long-in-the-works feature adaptation of the hit video game Five Nights at Freddy’s has found a director and is headed toward “an early 2023 production start,” according to an announcement from Blumhouse, which is producing. Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) will direct the film, based on the work of franchise creator Scott Cawthon. Cawthon’s game follows a night security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the gig won’t be so easy as the animatronic animals that entertain kids during the day play their own sinister games at...
