Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9
Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
Working Wardrobes raises over $430,000 at annual gala, Growing Through the Decades
Working Wardrobes raised OVER $430,000 at its annual fundraising gala, Growing through the Decades, on September 24 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. This funding will enable over 175 clients to receive service through the rebuilding careers program. “Growing Through the Decades was my first Gala as CEO of...
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day
As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
Mayor, Dozen Others Jump for PierPride
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Letter to the Editor: Endorsements Reflect Who Supports a Candidate, Not Why
By definition, endorsements reflect WHO supports a candidate. They do not reflect WHY that support is given. So I was concerned that praise for the police endorsement for Lauren Kleiman was misleading. Who gave the endorsement? It is the Newport Beach Police Association PAC—the political action committee of the police bargaining unit, the union. Not the Newport Beach Police, per se.
OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County
PBS SoCal and Our L.A. Present Documentary Film: ‘Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and The Politics of Race’
An encore broadcast of the award-winning documentary on PBS SoCal during Los Angeles’ historic 2022 mayor’s race and the onset of the mid-term election. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — “Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race” reveals the life and legacy of the first African American mayor elected in a major American city, with an overwhelmingly white majority, and will be broadcast on PBS SoCal on Thursday, October 6 at 8:30 p.m., Our L.A. announced today. The encore presentation of the award-winning documentary is being released during another historic Los Angeles mayoral race occurring now. It is also available on PBS.org, and on PBS and World Channel’s Saturday Playlist Initiative on race.
CureDuchenne Hosts Annual ‘Napa in Newport’ to Help Find a Cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne and Vintner Chair Dana Estates will host the Eighth Annual Napa in Newport on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. Napa in Newport brings some of the most acclaimed Napa Valley vintners together under one roof to serve their finest...
Susan Shelley to speak at Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s October breakfast meeting
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Members and...
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents
As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents. I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment. That is why...
Oh my gourd, ceramist Randy Au’s “Vegetable Series” lands at John Wayne Airport
John Wayne Airport (JWA) welcomes Hawaiian artist Randy Au and his ceramic art exhibit to the Vi Smith Concourse Gallery. “Vegetable Series” is inspired by Au’s love for nature. Whimsical in both color and shape, the display features ceramic shapes derived from squash gourds that are glossed and gilded in gold. The vibrant layers of décor and intricate design are inspired by Oriental, Egyptian, and American culture and history.
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
Cypress City Council candidates field difficult questions at Cypress Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum
Six of the seven candidates for the three open seats on the Cypress City Council this November faced some tough questions during the candidates forum hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at Cypress College on the evening Wednesday, September 28. The forum was broadcast live on Facebook. A recorded...
Council to Vote Whether to Support South Coast Water’s Desalination Plant
OCTA, state transportation officials, declare emergency to stabilize railroad tracks in south Orange County
The Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors at a special meeting today unanimously declared an emergency need for railroad track stabilization in southern San Clemente. The Board vote clears the way for CEO Darrell E. Johnson and OCTA staff to take the quick and necessary actions needed to secure...
Segerstrom has a bye but looks ahead to league opener vs. Garden Grove
Segerstrom quarterback Jesse Lopez prepares to pitch the ball to Noah Tagaloa Friday in a non-league game vs. Laguna Beach. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s football team has a bye this week but is looking ahead to the Big 4 League opener against Garden Grove on Friday, Oct. 14 at Segerstrom.
NB Police Department Awarded $350K Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
The Newport Beach Police Department was awarded a $350,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads. The Newport Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
National Federation of Independent Business endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional district
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Federal PAC Committee, the nation’s largest advocacy nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing small and independent businesses, endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. The National Federation of Independent Business prides itself on being the voice of small businesses throughout the U.S. NFIB played a...
