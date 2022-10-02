ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Get Paid to Live in Iceland? How to Apply for the $50K a Year Gig

All you foodies out there may already be familiar with Siggi’s, an Icelandic brand of skyr yogurt made from simple, natural ingredients. Now, as part of its new “Less Sets You Free” campaign, Siggi’s is hiring a freelancer to live in Iceland as its new Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. Yes, through Siggi’s, you can get paid to live in Iceland, a tourist hotspot. And below, we’ve got details about how to apply.
Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion

Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
American Airlines travelers report odd moans and grunting coming over PA systems

Travelers aboard a series of American Airlines flights have recently been subjected to an odd series of sounds blaring over the aircraft's PA system, as detailed by a recently viral video. The video, recorded by Los Angeles based writer, actor and producer Emerson Collins, has received more than 2 million views thus far, something that Collins said he was forced to listen to for a portion of his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Dallas for a writer's festival. "Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system," Collins says in the video, as loud sounds best likened...
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019

More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Dream Job: Get Paid To Travel Australia And New Zealand

Need a break from the normal lifestyle of 9 to 5’s and hitting up local bars on the weekends? Want to know what it’s like to break free and just get paid to travel? If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a campervan while traveling through Australia and New Zealand, well here’s your chance! There’s one company out there ready to fund six months of one lucky person’s life and provide you with a campervan to travel the two countries.
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
JANET STREET-PORTER: Sorry Mr Branson, but airline staff can wear whatever they like for all I care - as long as we don't have to endure another tortuous summer of cancelled flights, passport chaos and lost luggage

Let's give three cheers for Virgin Atlantic, who want their staff to ‘be their true selves at work’ and claim to be the first airline on the planet to offer ‘gendered uniform options’. In other words, if the person in the cockpit wants to wear a skirt, it’s fine. In the gender-fluid world of Virgin, staff happiness is paramount.
Portugal is launching a digital nomad visa for remote workers

Feeling that autumnal nip in the air and not liking it one bit? Well, here’s your chance to escape to warmer shores before winter arrives. Portugal has announced a work visa designed specifically for remote workers, which could let ‘digital nomads’ live and work in the country for up to 12 months.
