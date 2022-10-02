Read full article on original website
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Want to Get Paid to Live in Iceland? How to Apply for the $50K a Year Gig
All you foodies out there may already be familiar with Siggi’s, an Icelandic brand of skyr yogurt made from simple, natural ingredients. Now, as part of its new “Less Sets You Free” campaign, Siggi’s is hiring a freelancer to live in Iceland as its new Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. Yes, through Siggi’s, you can get paid to live in Iceland, a tourist hotspot. And below, we’ve got details about how to apply.
Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion
Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
American Airlines travelers report odd moans and grunting coming over PA systems
Travelers aboard a series of American Airlines flights have recently been subjected to an odd series of sounds blaring over the aircraft's PA system, as detailed by a recently viral video. The video, recorded by Los Angeles based writer, actor and producer Emerson Collins, has received more than 2 million views thus far, something that Collins said he was forced to listen to for a portion of his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Dallas for a writer's festival. "Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system," Collins says in the video, as loud sounds best likened...
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
New Jersey is home to the worst mega airport in North America — see the list of the 10 lowest-rated airports in the region
Data and analytics firm J.D. Power released its annual ranking of airports in North America in September.
Dream Job: Get Paid To Travel Australia And New Zealand
Need a break from the normal lifestyle of 9 to 5’s and hitting up local bars on the weekends? Want to know what it’s like to break free and just get paid to travel? If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a campervan while traveling through Australia and New Zealand, well here’s your chance! There’s one company out there ready to fund six months of one lucky person’s life and provide you with a campervan to travel the two countries.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Dubai, Tel Aviv and beyond: CNBC names the best hotels for business travel in the Middle East
Preparing for a business trip to the Middle East? CNBC has made it easy to find the best hotel for the trip. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in the Middle East. This is the first ranking...
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
This luxury airport hotel had runway views but probably wasn't worth $272 as there was no desk to work at
I checked in to the Sofitel at London Gatwick Airport, located just minutes from departures. Sofitel has hotels globally, including several at airports, for families and business travelers. The $272 room had good WiFi, but a lack of a desk meant it wasn't the best base for working. Finding a...
JANET STREET-PORTER: Sorry Mr Branson, but airline staff can wear whatever they like for all I care - as long as we don't have to endure another tortuous summer of cancelled flights, passport chaos and lost luggage
Let's give three cheers for Virgin Atlantic, who want their staff to ‘be their true selves at work’ and claim to be the first airline on the planet to offer ‘gendered uniform options’. In other words, if the person in the cockpit wants to wear a skirt, it’s fine. In the gender-fluid world of Virgin, staff happiness is paramount.
Portugal is launching a digital nomad visa for remote workers
Feeling that autumnal nip in the air and not liking it one bit? Well, here’s your chance to escape to warmer shores before winter arrives. Portugal has announced a work visa designed specifically for remote workers, which could let ‘digital nomads’ live and work in the country for up to 12 months.
Virgin Atlantic is axing flights to Hong Kong, partly because of the 'complexities' of the Ukraine war, which has made some flights nearly 2 hours longer
Virgin Atlantic said that the closure of Russian airspace had made it more complex to operate from the hub, extending some flight times by an hour.
TRIP REPORT: Doing it for the Tier Point – Back to Helsinki Airport and the Finnair Lounge
What can you do with about three hours and a bit of sleep? (Coach, Heathrow Airport and Lounge) Finnair AY11332 London Heathrow to Helsinki (Business Class/A350) Finnair AY1337 Helsinki to London Heathrow (Business Class/A350) Heathrow wows, Euston moans, and Rugby looks pretty. 320 Tier Points – done. Arriving back...
Video of Planes 'Landing Parallel' at San Francisco Airport Is Pretty Cool to See
Think parallel parking into a tight spot is tricky? That's nothing. Try parallel landing an airplane!. If that sounds like a wild statement, we'd agree. However, seeing is believing, and photographer @jakeasnerphoto managed to capture an amazing video of two planes touching down at the San Francisco Airport at the same time, side by side!
