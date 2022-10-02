Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing
Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege a 28-year-old gang member helped a gunman escape after a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar in late July. Cleveland C. Longmire, of Brooklyn Center, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and aiding an offender in connection with the July 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Chante L. Williams and injured two others.
Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River
ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Devastation in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Minneapolis mother says school bus mix up left 6-year-old girl missing for hours
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis mother says a mix up with the school bus left her young daughter with special needs missing for hours on Monday. Celestine Clayton’s six-year-old daughter is only partially verbal. As special needs first grader at Folwell School in south Minneapolis, when the bus drops her at their apartment at Lake and Hiawatha, the rule is a parent or guardian must be there. Celestine says on Monday she was there but the school bus wasn’t.
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
fox9.com
Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days
(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
FOX 21 Online
3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Hermantown Home
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people were confirmed dead Sunday morning after a small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown. The Hermantown Police Department was notified just before midnight Oct. 1 by the control tower at the Duluth International Airport that a small airplane left radar and was believed to have crashed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
1 dead after crash in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul said a driver is dead after a crash Monday morning.The crash occurred between two vehicles just before 10:30 a.m. at Victoria Street and Larpenteur Avenue. Police said the crash was likely caused by a "medical incident." The driver has not yet been identified.
lptv.org
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts
(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
mprnews.org
Scenic Highway 61 in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
A popular drive along Minnesota's Lake Superior shore is shutting down for emergency repairs, at the peak of fall color season. The closure starts next Tuesday, Oct. 11. St. Louis County officials say a slope on the lake side of Scenic Highway 61 northeast of Duluth is failing. They are closing the road to traffic for what they say will be five weeks of repairs to shore up the road for the winter.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
Comments / 0