Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Colorized 1890 Mission Photo
Here's a 1890 Riviera view of the Mission looking west. The tree line in the background is Mission Creek, and I believe the house in the background is approximately on today's De La Vina St. If any readers have pre-WWII non-commercial B&W photographs of Santa Barbara and vicinity with structures...
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nothing is more difficult for Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4PAWS than seeing pets in need of a home. “We need wonderful caring loving foster families to help out with our pets in the Safe Haven program," said Domanski. The Safe Haven program provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence. Two The post C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022
Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
kclu.org
New book tells forgotten story of Santa Barbara woman who ordered killing of daughter-in-law
It’s a brutal crime with a terrible twist that’s all but forgotten today. But, in the 1950’s, it made national headlines, and rocked Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. A pregnant nurse is kidnapped from her Santa Barbara apartment, and murdered. Her mother in law is arrested, and she and the two men she hired to commit the crime are convicted, and executed.
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper returns to Santa Barbara harbor in first post-pandemic fundraiser
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper hosts its first post-pandemic fundraiser in the Santa Barbara harbor celebrating the work that the non-profit has accomplished in the past few years Sunday. The post Santa Barbara Channelkeeper returns to Santa Barbara harbor in first post-pandemic fundraiser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Search & Rescue Hosts Open House for 60th Anniversary
[On Saturday], SBCSAR held its 60 year anniversary open house for the community. The event was a great success and many community members joined us for lunch and the festivities. Early on during the open house event, the team also had a callout for service at Hot Springs Trail for...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op Ed: Waste Matters in Los Olivos
Nobody really wants to talk about “effluent,” but people who live, own property, and operate businesses in and around Los Olivos need accurate information about the town’s septic-to-sewer project. The Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD) was formed in 2018, on assurances that the 392-lot District would...
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
idesignarch.com
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch
Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Barbara Independent
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
santabarbarawedding.com
Moments Monday: Unity Sand Ceremony Right on the Beach
These two lovely brides completed their unity sand ceremony right on Santa Barbara’s Mesa Lane Beach as they tied the knot. Getting married on the beach was a must for the couple as avid paddlers and the box they used in their unity ceremony was even made from Koa wood—what Hawaiian outrigger canoes were traditionally built from.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim
The Santa Barbara Sherriff's Department revealed that 32-year-old Blanca Aguilera from Oxnard was the victim involved in a hit-and-run homicide in Montecito on Friday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - Dozens of agencies across Santa Barbara County participated in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program this weekend. Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, organizers say this year's training proved to be a success for participants. The training session educated people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. The The post Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria City Council to hear plans for senior living housing complexes
Future senior living complexes could be the next additions in Santa Maria, and Tuesday's City Council meeting could set the plans in motion.
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate The post Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tribal groups gather to celebrate the 25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Pow-Wow
Native American tribes from throughout North America traveled to Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Pow-Wow.
