Cortland, OH

Dog Halloween contest and parade held Sunday

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A day of costumes and fun took place at Mosquito Lake Park Sunday, and it was all for dogs.

The Mosquito Lake Dog Park Friends held its biggest fundraiser to help raise money for the park.

Pet owners were able to bring their furry friends out dressed in their best Halloween costumes and they were able to get treats, pictures and take part in a costume contest and parade.

“We have a basket raffle to raise money, plus we have a Halloween contest for the dogs, we have about 100 dogs in the contest,” said Ugo Scarneccha, president of the Mosquito Lake Dog Park Friends.

The contest consisted of five categories: Best duo or group, funniest, best homemade, cutest and most original.

Some of the dogs were dressed as superheroes and different foods. There were some with goggles on and others had tutus. Overall, there were many fun, unique costumes.

“I wanted to do something different, and she does really well with dressing up so that makes it a plus too,” said Kimberly Diglaw, who dressed up with her dog Daisy as a chef and bowl of pasta.

Diglaw says in the past they’ve dressed up as a hot dog and hot dog vendor and a lady bug.

This is the sixth year of the event, with over 30 vendors and around 600 people taking part. Scarneccha said around 20,000 dogs come through the dog park every year.

