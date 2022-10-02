CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Midday
8-9-5
(eight, nine, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Midday
8-9-5
(eight, nine, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0