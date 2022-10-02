ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WDEF

Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knox County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
wvlt.tv

Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured,...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police Department

Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the Campbell County Sheriff's Department plans to assist. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe

Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man. Updated:...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

