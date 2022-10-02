Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Bogaerts hits grand slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an...
FOX Sports
Astros start season at home against the Phillies
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to bolster their pitching depth for the future.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is being replaced at third base by Rafael Devers versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 352 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .212 batting average with a...
Maine Campus
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Over the Monster
Game 161: Rays at Red Sox: The Return of Eovaldi, Hosmer, and Bogaerts
Here we are. The second to last game of the 2022 season. But the Sox are pulling out all the stops for tonight!. Xander Bogaerts is back in the lineup hopefully not for curtain calls ending his career in Boston. Nathan Eovaldi is back on the mound, looking to keep...
FOX Sports
Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak
Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
Dave Dombrowski’s Phillies success proves Red Sox didn’t need to fire him
Former Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski ends Phillies postseason drought. Barely three years after he was unceremoniously fired during a Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway Park and less than two years after getting hired by the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski has built another postseason team.
NewsTimes
Tampa Bay-Boston Runs
Red sox second. Alex Verdugo walks. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Kike Hernandez pops out to shallow infield to Yandy Diaz. Eric Hosmer singles to center field. Alex Verdugo to second. Christian Arroyo singles to shallow right field. Eric Hosmer to second. Alex Verdugo scores. Connor Wong lines out to center field to Jose Siri.
Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games. Wednesday’s traditional doubleheader is set to start at 12:35 p.m. ET. Mike Baumann (1-3) and Spenser Watkins (5-6) are scheduled to start for the Orioles. Mitch White (0-4) is set to pitch the opener for Toronto. The second starter for the Blue Jays is to be announced.
FOX Sports
Rays try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays (86-75, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Boston Red Sox...
NewsTimes
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees first. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Josh Donaldson strikes out on a foul tip. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Oswald Peraza strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader flies out to deep left field to Bubba Thompson.
Yardbarker
Red Sox claim Easton McGee off waivers from Rays
The Red Sox have claimed right-hander Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. They did not need to make a corresponding move since they had a vacancy on their 40-man roster. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday after making his...
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham scratched Wednesday, Red Sox add Abraham Almonte
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham has been scratched on Wednesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays for an undisclosed reason. The Red Sox removed Pham from the lineup right before their final first pitch of the season. Abraham Almonte was added to cover left field and hit ninth. Per numberFire's...
Over the Monster
Red Sox 4, Rays 3: Whither Xander
A couple of weeks ago, Joiner and I did a pod where we discussed reasons to keep watching the 2022 Red Sox. The number one reason, by far, was Xander Bogaerts. He was a starter on the all-time Red Sox team, we reasoned; he was playing what might be his final games in a Red Sox uniform; and he was chasing a batting title.
Camden Chat
Orioles fall 5-1 in rain-shortened game against Jays
The Orioles have provided fans plenty of joy this season. Unfortunately for the brave souls in attendance at a cold and wet Camden Yards, Baltimore had little to offer tonight. The Blue Jays performed like a team that had more to play for and bested the O’s 5-1 in a game that never made it to the ninth inning.
Yardbarker
Colin Poche Gives Up Grand Slam, Gets Hurt in Rays' Rain-Shortened Loss to Red Sox
BOSTON, Mass. — The Tampa Bay Rays haven't been overly concerned about wins and losses since clinching a postseason berth last Friday. They've seemed so comfortable with landing in the sixth and final playoff spot that they've trotted out minor-league pitchers two nights in a row in games they could have won but then didn't.
FOX Sports
Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak
Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
NewsTimes
Atlanta-Miami Runs
Braves second. William Contreras called out on strikes. Orlando Arcia walks. Michael Harris II walks. Orlando Arcia to second. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Michael Harris II to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit,...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
One of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball just showcased his value when it mattered most, clinching a postseason spot behind his big bat. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber belted two home runs against the Houston Astros on Monday to secure a 3-0 win and a National League Wild Card spot.
