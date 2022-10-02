Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins work out former Georgia Bulldogs QB
The Miami Dolphins have worked out former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Dolphins’ Week 5 game at the New York Jets with a concussion. Miami elected to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to its practice squad after working out a trio...
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
Texans could get much needed help on defensive front soon
Working veteran Mario Addison into the mix defensively will be a little easier since there’s currently a roster spot available and because the ramping up process for a veteran is different than a rookie playing in a new system for the first time.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury
Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Unlikely to play in Week 5
Williams (ankle) is considered doubtful to play in Week 5 versus the Dolphins, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Williams is expected to miss a second straight game Sunday after he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Bills. Marcell Harris will likely see an uptick in usage again in Week 5.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Still needs more time
Washington (foot) is eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but he still needs more time to rehab, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture at the beginning of August and has remained sidelined since. There hasn't been any reports of a setback, so the wideout appears on track with his rehab, but he simply just needs more time to recover from a serious injury. In his absence, Noah Brown has emerged as a solid secondary option behind CeeDee Lamb, while Michael Gallup (knee) is working his way back to full strength after making his season debut in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury
Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
