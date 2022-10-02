Read full article on original website
Related
Cole Beasley retires two weeks after signing with Buccaneers
NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Beasley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, catching four passes for 17 yards.
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Ravens win
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a flare for the dramatic in his team’s locker room following their Week 4 win over the Ravens. McDermott, after the 23-20 victory, had one question for his players… after a bit of a pause. “How about those boys from Buffalo,” McDermott...
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends late fourth-down decision in loss to Bills: ‘The best chance to win the game’
The Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon will be remembered for many things. But Baltimore’s decision to forgo a chip-shot field goal that would’ve broken a 20-20 tie and instead go for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 4:45 remaining left many at M&T Bank Stadium scratching their heads. After having second-and-goal from the 1, and after Jackson’s scramble up ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
Golf Digest
Josh Allen dunking on Bryson DeChambeau’s rope videos was the surprise of the weekend
Just when you thought we had put #GalleryRopeGate behind us, Josh Allen has brought it back. And we’re not mad about it. As you probably know, Bryson DeChambeau was captured freaking out on video when a gallery rope at the LIV event in Chicago caught him in the face. It’s been the talk of golf social media for the past two weeks.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
Yardbarker
Texans Releasing WR Chris Conley From Practice Squad
Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019. Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury
Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
CBS Sports
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Won't play Thursday
Blackmon (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Broncos, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports. Blackmon will miss his second straight game due to an ankle sprain. The starting safety will have extra time to get healthy for Week 6 versus the Jaguars, but for Thursday's contest expect Rodney Thomas to be called upon for another start.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson (shoulder) would have been limited Monday, if the Broncos had practiced, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Per Hackett, Wilson "got dinged up a little bit" during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the QB is dealing with some shoulder soreness. Either way, Hackett expects Wilson to play Thursday night against the Colts.
Comments / 0