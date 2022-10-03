ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens lose to Bills 23-20 after Buffalo makes comeback

By Danny Favret
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjooo_0iJGDloQ00

BALTIMORE -- On a rain-soaked, windy day, Raven fans rode a roller coaster of emotions.

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Buffalo Bills in the first half of their Sunday football game. The team jumped out to a 20-3 lead and held the advantage in total yards, total plays and time of possession.

But a late touchdown in the first half sparked the Bills. Josh Allen ran through the Ravens defense and led Buffalo's offense to 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 20.

After the Bills storm seemed to pass, the Ravens marched down the field on a 14-play, 93-yard drive only to see Lamar Jackon's pass intercepted by Jordan Poyer. This opened the door for the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen orchestrated a 10-play, 56-yard drive to set Tyler Bass up for a game-winning 21-yard field goal. This is the secnd time this season the Ravens have lost after having a double-digit lead at halftime.

J.K. Dobbins was a bright spot for Baltimore. Coming off a major knee injury and playing in his first home game with fans in attendance, Dobbins had 2 touchdowns in the first half.

The Ravens (2-2) will play their first division game of the season when they host the Bengals (2-2) on Sunday Night Football next week.

INJURY NOTES: Running back Justice Hill left the game with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. Wide reciever Rashod Bateman dealt with a foot injury throughout much of the game.

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Goes Viral Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes put on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made several dazzling plays and elite throws on way to a dominant win over the NFC South franchise on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." During the game, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, put on...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
NFL
WGRZ TV

Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Jordan Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation. Poyer has had...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy