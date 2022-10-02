ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

WKRC

NKY home destroyed in overnight fire

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

In Campbell County Commission Dist. 1, it’s Painter vs. Whalen

Incumbent Campbell County District 1 Commissioner Brian Painter, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Melissa Whalen in the Nov. 8 General Election. There are three commissioners in Campbell County that cover three different districts. District 1 covers most of Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Cold Spring, and Alexandria. Commissioners must live within their boundaries, but everyone in the county gets to vote on each commissioner, not just the district’s residents.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Milford (OH) Community Fire Department Lights Up the Sky

On March 2, 2012, Clermont County (OH) was rocked with a deadly F3 tornado. Many local departments responded to assist with search and rescue efforts. Among those departments were members of the Milford (OH) Community Fire Department, which covers 3.5 square miles, with a population of 6,800, and close to 100,000 in neighboring mutual aid population.
MILFORD, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Crash is causing delays for morning commuters in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A crash is causing long back ups on northbound I-71/75 in Covington, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Kyles Lane exit at 7:10 a.m. Stop and...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Next week is fall cleanup time in Florence

Florence has marked next week as fall clean-up week, when residents can dispose of unwanted debris, electronics and sensitive documents. The city typically hosts a free seasonal cleanup to allow residents to throw out unwanted items that may not be appropriate for normal trash pickup. From Monday, Oct. 10 to...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County

One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Schools Pay Tribute to Longtime School Bus Driver

Sandi Gentry passed away September 29 at the age of 70. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – If you have driven along U.S. 50 near Lawrenceburg in recent days, you have probably noticed a school bus parked at First Financial Bank. The bus is draped...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Fox 19

Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WRBI Radio

Motorcyclist flown from Saturday night crash

Ripley County, IN — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash late Saturday night on the 3,000 block of Olean Road. Investigators say the motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a field. The operator, 50-year-old Estuardo Ruano, was ejected from the bike and taken by helicopter...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Crash closes the ramp from I-71 to I-75 in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — The ramp from northbound I-71 to northbound I-75 is closed after a vehicle overturned, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Kentucky Department of Transportation reported the crash at 7 a.m. There is no timetable for...
WALTON, KY

