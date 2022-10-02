ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Seahawks QB Geno Smith named NFC player of the week for 2nd time in career

SEATTLE — Quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC offensive player of the week after leading the Seahawks to a 48-45 victory over the host Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith, in his first full season as Seattle's starter, completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, recording a 132.6 quarterback rating, the highest of any signal-caller in Week 4.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Preseason NBA match-up gives Seattle hope for return of SuperSonics

SEATTLE, Wash. — The NBA is back in the Emerald City, at least for one night. Climate Pledge Arena is hosting a preseason match-up between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers Monday evening. Fans headed to the game wondered if it could be the spark to bring the league back to Seattle permanently.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
KOMO News

Oct. 3 officially 'Lenny Wilkens Day' to honor the former Seattle SuperSonics coach

SEATTLE, Wash. — City leaders gathered Monday to officially honor former Seattle SuperSonics coach and NBA legend Lenny Wilkens. Robert Nellams, director of Seattle Center, announced that Oct. 3, 2022, has been proclaimed 'Lenny Wilkens Day at Seattle Center.' In his announcement, Nellams noted Wilkens' longtime NBA career, including as a player and coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, and also his philanthropic contributions to the community.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3

SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy