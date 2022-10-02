Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMO News
Seahawks QB Geno Smith named NFC player of the week for 2nd time in career
SEATTLE — Quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC offensive player of the week after leading the Seahawks to a 48-45 victory over the host Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith, in his first full season as Seattle's starter, completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, recording a 132.6 quarterback rating, the highest of any signal-caller in Week 4.
KOMO News
Mariners lose chance of hosting Wild Card in Seattle with loss to Detroit
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth and hurt...
KOMO News
Preseason NBA match-up gives Seattle hope for return of SuperSonics
SEATTLE, Wash. — The NBA is back in the Emerald City, at least for one night. Climate Pledge Arena is hosting a preseason match-up between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers Monday evening. Fans headed to the game wondered if it could be the spark to bring the league back to Seattle permanently.
KOMO News
Where things stand: Mariners playoff scenarios and chances of hosting wild-card series
The new work week means the final few days of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. And the start of the Mariners first playoff journey since 2001. Of course, just ending the drought wasn't the end of all the work the Mariners still even in this regular season are playing for playoff positioning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Oct. 3 officially 'Lenny Wilkens Day' to honor the former Seattle SuperSonics coach
SEATTLE, Wash. — City leaders gathered Monday to officially honor former Seattle SuperSonics coach and NBA legend Lenny Wilkens. Robert Nellams, director of Seattle Center, announced that Oct. 3, 2022, has been proclaimed 'Lenny Wilkens Day at Seattle Center.' In his announcement, Nellams noted Wilkens' longtime NBA career, including as a player and coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, and also his philanthropic contributions to the community.
KOMO News
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3
SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
