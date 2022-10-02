ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 10

SonOfLibertyVA
3d ago

Vega is a good, common sense representative that will serve the people well. Spanberger is another big spending, high taxing democrat in the mold of Pelosi. Vega for Virginia!

Reply
12
Winston Wolf
2d ago

Spanberger did nothing to help with parental rights in the school systems, and was quiet as a chuch mouse when Bidens DOJ called Virginia parents domestic terrorists, and placed police at board meetings to try to keep them from speaking out about curriculum issues such as CRT. She has, and will vote how Pelosi tells her too, rather than whats good for Her district. She is scared since her district gas been redrawn, so shes claiming to be Miss bipartisan. Look at her voting record. She's no more bipartisan then Steveie Wonder having 20/20 vision. If you believe the bipartisan lies she tells, you're in for a shock. She has no idea what to do to help Virginians suffering with the highest inflation, gas prices, and the highest housing interest rates since 2007. What is she going to do to help Virginias economy? Whatever the Democrats tell her. She's bad for Virginia

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, VA
Prince William County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Triangle, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
umd.edu

UMD-Post Poll: Moore Holds Commanding Lead in Governor’s Race

Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor in next month’s state election, leads Republican opponent Dan Cox by a more than 2-1 margin—60% to 28%, according to a Washington Post poll conducted with the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement (CDCE). The poll finds...
MARYLAND STATE
wina.com

Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan

Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Person
Joe Biden
Washington City Paper

Cheh Sounds the Alarm on Enfranchisement of Undocumented Residents

One way to look at legislation allowing undocumented people and other immigrants to vote in D.C. elections is as a necessary expansion of the franchise, offering often-marginalized communities a greater say in matters directly affecting them. Another way is that it might open the door to “strangers” influencing local races even though they lack the necessary civic education to tackle such weighty matters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Towerlight

‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event

This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Economy#Abortion Law#Cia#Democratic#Republicans#House#Latina
historynet.com

The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital

In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
FREDERICK, MD
Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin unveils energy plan to meet Virginia's growing power needs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A newly unveiled energy plan calls on Virginia to harness nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the growing energy needs of the Commonwealth. Governor Glenn Youngkin released the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan on Monday, saying it focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach.”...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy