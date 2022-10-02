Vega is a good, common sense representative that will serve the people well. Spanberger is another big spending, high taxing democrat in the mold of Pelosi. Vega for Virginia!
Spanberger did nothing to help with parental rights in the school systems, and was quiet as a chuch mouse when Bidens DOJ called Virginia parents domestic terrorists, and placed police at board meetings to try to keep them from speaking out about curriculum issues such as CRT. She has, and will vote how Pelosi tells her too, rather than whats good for Her district. She is scared since her district gas been redrawn, so shes claiming to be Miss bipartisan. Look at her voting record. She's no more bipartisan then Steveie Wonder having 20/20 vision. If you believe the bipartisan lies she tells, you're in for a shock. She has no idea what to do to help Virginians suffering with the highest inflation, gas prices, and the highest housing interest rates since 2007. What is she going to do to help Virginias economy? Whatever the Democrats tell her. She's bad for Virginia
