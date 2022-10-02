Read full article on original website
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Where to Find Standout Bagels in Metro Phoenix for Yom Kippur and Beyond
Many Jewish folks choose to break the sundown to sun up Yom Kippur annual fast with a hearty spread of bagels accompanied by sides and toppings such as tuna salad, whitefish salad, eggs, smoked salmon, various cream cheese, and a good cup of coffee. For those living in metro Phoenix,...
fox10phoenix.com
Sun Lakes family loses home after driver crashes into soon-to-be mother's bedroom
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A soon-to-be mother says she’s glad to be alive even though she lost everything when a car drove into her house. Samantha Cuevas' bedroom was right next to what would have been the nursery, and the few things still visible in the ashes taunt her.
fabulousarizona.com
Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers
No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
AZFamily
Student dead, 2 others hospitalized after possible overdose at Queen Creek school
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations. According to a recent report, it takes MCSO almost two years to look into each internal misconduct investigation. City of Phoenix using smart cameras to make streets safer, improve traffic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It started a...
ABC 15 News
Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon diagnosed with cancer
PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon is battling cancer, he announced on social media on Monday. Gordon was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer, in June, he said. “I go to weekly chemo, take daily meds 3 times a day, and start a 3 month stem cell...
gilbertsunnews.com
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck."
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Phoenix & Scottsdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for East Valley woman with memory problems
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an East Valley woman who has memory problems, authorities said. Maria Christina Vasquez, 73, was last seen near Queen Creek and Lindsay roads around 7 a.m. Monday, the Gilbert Police Department said. Vasquez has Alzheimer’s disease and left home...
scottsdale.org
Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season
As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
fox10phoenix.com
What is Multiple Myeloma, the rare cancer a former Phoenix mayor is now battling?
PHOENIX - On Oct. 3, former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announced that he is currently battling a rare form of cancer called Multiple Myeloma. In a series of tweets, Gordon, who served as mayor for Arizona's largest city from 2004 to 2012, said he is being treated by two doctors who he says are the two best doctors for this particular type of cancer.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
AZFamily
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized
A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one boy later died. Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
fox10phoenix.com
Caught on camera: Amazon driver seen throwing hot water on Phoenix convenience store worker
PHOENIX - A now-former Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera assaulting a Phoenix convenience store employee over a soda refill. "Traumatizing, to say the least," said the victim, who did not want to be identified. "I would never have expected, doing my job, that I would be assaulted." According...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
ABC 15 News
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School
MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
