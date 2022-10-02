ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

fabulousarizona.com

Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers

No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Arizona Society
Chandler, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon diagnosed with cancer

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon is battling cancer, he announced on social media on Monday. Gordon was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer, in June, he said. “I go to weekly chemo, take daily meds 3 times a day, and start a 3 month stem cell...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
#Latino
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Phoenix & Scottsdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for East Valley woman with memory problems

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an East Valley woman who has memory problems, authorities said. Maria Christina Vasquez, 73, was last seen near Queen Creek and Lindsay roads around 7 a.m. Monday, the Gilbert Police Department said. Vasquez has Alzheimer’s disease and left home...
GILBERT, AZ
scottsdale.org

Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season

As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

What is Multiple Myeloma, the rare cancer a former Phoenix mayor is now battling?

PHOENIX - On Oct. 3, former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announced that he is currently battling a rare form of cancer called Multiple Myeloma. In a series of tweets, Gordon, who served as mayor for Arizona's largest city from 2004 to 2012, said he is being treated by two doctors who he says are the two best doctors for this particular type of cancer.
PHOENIX, AZ
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized

A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one boy later died. Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School

MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ

