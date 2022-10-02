Read full article on original website
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Harry Styles references Chris Pine spit-gate during live performance
Harry Styles has joked on stage that he "went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", while resuming his US tour at New York's Madison Square Garden. Social media was ablaze on Tuesday after a journalist suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling in Venice.
NME
King Princess covers The Strokes’ ‘You Only Live Once’ with Julian Casablancas
King Princess brought out Julian Casablancas to cover a Strokes classic at her New York gig this week – see footage below. Mikaela Straus headlined the legendary Radio City Music Hall in her hometown on Monday (October 3) in support of new album ‘Hold On Baby’, and welcomed a special guest to the stage.
Couple alert: Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O'Brian spark romance rumors
Not Okay star Dylan O'Brian and Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenter sparked dating rumors after fans spotted them kissing in New York City. The 31-year-old actor and the 23-year-old because i liked a boy singer were mentioned in several sightings sent in by @DeuxMoi readers this weekend. One reader...
Watch: Cuffing Season Isn’t Going According to Plan In Ari Lennox’s “POF” Video
Ari Lennox drops off her latest music video for “POF” from her new critically acclaimed album, age/sex/location. Watch the video inside.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
NME
Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ live in London
Last week, Apple Music streamed a concert that Billie Eilish performed in London earlier this year. Now, two clips from the stream have been made available to watch on YouTube. Filmed at London’s O2 Arena in June – when Eilish toured the UK in support of last year’s ‘Happier Than...
Kourtney Kardashian makes NYFW entrance in printed Catwoman outfit complete with whip
Kourtney Kardashian (*Cracks whip*!) may be ringing in Halloween already as she made a sexy entrance in a skin-tight, zip-up printed Catwoman costume, complete with ears and a whip. The star, 43, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, September 16, simply captioning it with a cat emoji.
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny won a leading nine 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday in Florida.
Love, Victor star Michael Camino joins final season of Never Have I Ever
If you thought Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life was complicated before, just wait until Never Have I Ever season 4. In the Netflix comedy's third season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) gave the relationship thing a try, but ultimately, Devi's insecurities got in the way of their happy ending. And yet, by season's end, they were able to share a nice moment at Paxton's graduation, in which she thanked him for helping her get through the loss of her father. But their story isn't over just yet! (Yes, even though he graduated.)
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Star Hailey Mia Debuts Music Video for Song ‘Daydreams’
The Voice Season 21 finalist Hailey Mia just released a music video to go along with her debut single “Daydreams.” The singer wowed the coaches last year when she auditioned at just 13 years old, ultimately making it to fourth place on Team Kelly. Hailey Mia Releases “Daydreams”...
Megan Thee Stallion gets into Halloween spirit with fun home photo shoot
Megan Thee Stallion must've watched the episode of Friends where Monica puts a turkey on her head and gotten some ideas in the process. To celebrate the beginning of October, the Savage singer posted a series of photos to her account, where she is seen lounging around with a pumpkin on her head.
Drew Barrymore is giving us some serious nostalgia with her 'Josie Grossie' get up
Drew Barrymore served some serious '90s nostalgia to her Instagram followers after recreating a photo from her classic movie Never Been Kissed, which premiered 23 years ago. In the image, the actress appeared to be holding a tray with a meal and a feather scarf. The look being very similar to her character in the film.
Post Malone speaks out after falling and injuring ribs in onstage accident
Post Malone is on the mend after bruising his ribs in a nasty fall during a concert. On Sept. 17, the 27-year-old was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. Following the accident, the show was paused for several minutes while medics examined him. He then returned, grimacing and holding his side, and apologized to the audience, publications reported. The rapper then went on to perform five more songs.
Lily Collins shares first look at Emily in Paris season 3
"Get ready for another wild ride": Lily Collins gives fans an insight into the highly-anticipated season three of Emily In Paris as she teases "new love triangles". Lily Collins has offered her 26.8M Instagram followers a glimpse into the long-awaited season of her Netflix drama Emily in Paris. It comes...
Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding welcomes first baby with wife Sophie Hart
Former Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father for the first time by sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram. "Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I'm grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for."
Florence Pugh gushes over Chris Pine's photography skills from Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh took a moment to take note of all the "hard work" of the "cast and crew who helped to make [Don't Worry Darling] movie" and gushed over her co-star Chris Pine's impressive photography skills from the red carpet premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.
Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
