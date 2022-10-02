ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Floor8

Harry Styles references Chris Pine spit-gate during live performance

Harry Styles has joked on stage that he "went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", while resuming his US tour at New York's Madison Square Garden. Social media was ablaze on Tuesday after a journalist suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling in Venice.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ails#Sue Me#Honeymoon Fades
Floor8

Love, Victor star Michael Camino joins final season of Never Have I Ever

If you thought Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life was complicated before, just wait until Never Have I Ever season 4. In the Netflix comedy's third season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) gave the relationship thing a try, but ultimately, Devi's insecurities got in the way of their happy ending. And yet, by season's end, they were able to share a nice moment at Paxton's graduation, in which she thanked him for helping her get through the loss of her father. But their story isn't over just yet! (Yes, even though he graduated.)
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Star Hailey Mia Debuts Music Video for Song ‘Daydreams’

The Voice Season 21 finalist Hailey Mia just released a music video to go along with her debut single “Daydreams.” The singer wowed the coaches last year when she auditioned at just 13 years old, ultimately making it to fourth place on Team Kelly. Hailey Mia Releases “Daydreams”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Floor8

Post Malone speaks out after falling and injuring ribs in onstage accident

Post Malone is on the mend after bruising his ribs in a nasty fall during a concert. On Sept. 17, the 27-year-old was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. Following the accident, the show was paused for several minutes while medics examined him. He then returned, grimacing and holding his side, and apologized to the audience, publications reported. The rapper then went on to perform five more songs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Floor8

Lily Collins shares first look at Emily in Paris season 3

"Get ready for another wild ride": Lily Collins gives fans an insight into the highly-anticipated season three of Emily In Paris as she teases "new love triangles". Lily Collins has offered her 26.8M Instagram followers a glimpse into the long-awaited season of her Netflix drama Emily in Paris. It comes...
TV SERIES
Floor8

Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding welcomes first baby with wife Sophie Hart

Former Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father for the first time by sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram. "Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I'm grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for."
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy