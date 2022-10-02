ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Danville waiving volume restrictions to collect storm debris

By Kylie Kidd
 3 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville Public Works Department says it is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of storm debris like tree limbs, brush, and other yard waste.

Public works says they are trying to help the community clean up after the remnants of Ian came through. The waiver will be in effect for two weeks and applies to residents who pay the full refuse fee. Residents who do not pay the fee will have to use their private hauler for removal.

Updated report on Danville Power outages

The city says additional workers have been re-assigned to help pick up and dispose of the debris. Public works just asks people to follow these guidelines:

  • Debris should be placed at the edge of the property line, not blocking sidewalks or streets.
  • Debris should be away from all utility poles, guide wires, mailboxes, and fire hydrants.
  • Do not mix tree limbs, cuttings, and brush with other debris such as roofing tiles, fence materials, or other items damaged during the storm.
  • No garbage should be found in the debris pile.
  • Tree stumps and root balls will not be collected.

For more information or questions, contact Danville Public Works at 434-799-5245.

