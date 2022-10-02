Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge.

Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms began their investigation on Monday after a family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, dead in a home in the 300 block of Quick Road .

Leach was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Virginia authorities and was being held in a Virginia Beach jail without bond pending extradition to Robeson County to face a first-degree murder charge, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said in a Facebook post .

The sheriff’s office said investigators obtain were able to obtain a murder warrant after conducting multiple interviews, collecting surveillance video and canvassing the neighborhood where the murder took place.

Leach is being held with no bond and will be extradited back to Robeson County at the completion of the extradition process. Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 910-671-3170.

