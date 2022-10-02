ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cutcv_0iJGBtYa00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge.

Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms began their investigation on Monday after a family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, dead in a home in the 300 block of Quick Road .

Leach was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Virginia authorities and was being held in a Virginia Beach jail without bond pending extradition to Robeson County to face a first-degree murder charge, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said in a Facebook post .

The sheriff’s office said investigators obtain were able to obtain a murder warrant after conducting multiple interviews, collecting surveillance video and canvassing the neighborhood where the murder took place.

Leach is being held with no bond and will be extradited back to Robeson County at the completion of the extradition process. Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

Related
WBTW News13

Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
informnny.com

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoke County, NC
Crime & Safety
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Lumber Bridge, NC
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Hoke County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Raeford, NC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Raeford, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

School bus with students aboard hit by gunfire in Moore County, officials say

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County school bus was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon just east of Pinebluff, school district officials said. The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen and just west of U.S. 501, according to a news release from Moore County Schools.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Alcohol#Fugitive#Extradition#Violent Crime
WBTW News13

Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAVY News 10

17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
WECT

Man accused of impersonating treasurer to sell land he didn’t own

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with impersonating a treasurer to sell land he didn’t own. Per the BCSO, they received a report on Sept. 9 that a parcel of land under the ownership of Abbotts Precinct Community Property Board had been sold without their permission. The man charged, 47-year-old Kevin Heath Todd, is a former member of the APCP board.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

80K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy