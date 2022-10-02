Read full article on original website
SkySports
Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31
Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Yardbarker
Liverpool told they have a phenomenal talent who ‘can do anything with the ball’; fans should be excited about him
The future looks astonishingly bright for Harvey Elliott despite being dropped in favour of Jordan Henderson at the weekend in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Brighton. For Tony Mowbray, the talent was clear early on from the youngster’s successful loan spell in the Championship. “We would never say ‘we...
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Choosing Chelsea over United was 'best decision of my life'
Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Manchester United in a highly controversial transfer in 2006 was the "best decision" of his career. The midfielder, who retired last week at the age of 35, was the subject of a bitter dispute between the Red Devils and the Blues in 2005, before signing for the latter the following year.
SB Nation
On This Day (3rd Oct 2009): Sunderland into top six after United leave it late at Old Trafford!
It never feels like the good ol’ days when you are actually living through them. Nobody tells you to enjoy it while it lasts and back in Steve Bruce’s first season in charge, it felt, at least for a while, that we might be going places. During the...
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
SB Nation
WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap-in doubles Chelsea’s lead over AC Milan, 2-0!
Two matches in a row with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!. Reece James’ cross and Fikayo Tomori’s (lame) attempt at cutting it make it easy for the striker, who makes it 2-0 for Chelsea against AC Milan with a routine tap-in (and his customary celebration!).
SB Nation
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Copenhagen: How to watch live, team news, updates
Manchester City looks to move closer to clinching a UEFA Champions League knockout round berth when it welcomes Copenhagen to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City has beaten Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and now faces consecutive games against Danish regulars Copenhagen. WInning both would seal a place in the knockout...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Another frustrating night on Wearside for the Black Cats - what went on?
Coming into a home double header against Preston and Blackpool, I didn’t think I’d be here writing on the back of two 0-0 draws. Granted, Sunderland had already drawn some blanks before this season, notably against local rivals Middlesbrough. But in games against Reading and Watford, Sunderland had...
SB Nation
A Farewell to Everton “Dog of War” John Ebbrell
With the welcome result coming for Everton on Saturday at Southampton it may have slipped under the radar that one of the Academy’s recent senior appointments, former player John Ebbrell, departed the club after a long, if fragmented, association with the Toffees. It was first announced over the weekend...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: “Yet another Sunderland game ruined by time-wasting and a poor referee!”
Saturday was yet another game that was ruined by Preston’s time-wasting and yet another poor refereeing performance. Credit to the away supporters, who never stopped chanting for virtually the entire game. We are definitely missing a tall centre forward, and it seems we may still be a few weeks...
SB Nation
Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw
Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
