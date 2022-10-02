ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How the brother of Aussie teen soccer star Garang Kuol brokered a lucrative UK Premier League deal while on the RUN over an alleged $121K bank scam

The brother of rising Australian soccer sensation Garang Kuol helped broker a half-a-million dollar Premier League deal for him while on the run from Australian authorities. Kuol Mawien Kuol remains at large after skipping bail on July 22 in Victoria and heading to New South Wales to manage his little brother.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31

Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
WORLD
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road

A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Howe
BBC

John Mikel Obi: Choosing Chelsea over United was 'best decision of my life'

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Manchester United in a highly controversial transfer in 2006 was the "best decision" of his career. The midfielder, who retired last week at the age of 35, was the subject of a bitter dispute between the Red Devils and the Blues in 2005, before signing for the latter the following year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Newcastle United Fc#West London#Ht#European#Nufc
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Copenhagen: How to watch live, team news, updates

Manchester City looks to move closer to clinching a UEFA Champions League knockout round berth when it welcomes Copenhagen to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City has beaten Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and now faces consecutive games against Danish regulars Copenhagen. WInning both would seal a place in the knockout...
UEFA
SB Nation

A Farewell to Everton “Dog of War” John Ebbrell

With the welcome result coming for Everton on Saturday at Southampton it may have slipped under the radar that one of the Academy’s recent senior appointments, former player John Ebbrell, departed the club after a long, if fragmented, association with the Toffees. It was first announced over the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw

Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Saudi Arabia's PIF were offered a 30 per cent stake in a Premier League club - thought to be Man United - for £700m but with no actual control over managing them BEFORE they completed their £305m Newcastle takeover in 2021

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) were offered a 30 per cent stake in a Premier League club - believed to be Manchester United - for £700million before they bought Newcastle United. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF, said they looked at clubs in Italy, France and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy