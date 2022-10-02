Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located. Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants,...
When asked to leave house, woman tries to run over boyfriend’s mother: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
Attempted aggravated vehicular assault: Churchill Road. At 7:55 a.m. Sept. 27, a woman, 39, reported that when her son asked his girlfriend to leave her house, the girlfriend broke two windows in the home, then got in her car and attempted to run over the mother. Police arrested the girlfriend,...
Mother leaves son alone in car for 40 minutes: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 15, a concerned passerby called police after discovering that a boy had been left alone inside a vehicle parked in a Brookpark Road parking lot. An arriving officer located the Cleveland mother, who had left her son, 7, unattended in the car for at least 40 minutes. She was cited for endangering children.
cleveland19.com
Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into the attached garage of a home on E. 135th Street early Wednesday morning, causing the structure to collapse. Garfield Heights police said they were called out to the 5800 block of E. 135th Street around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard a vehicle speeding and then a loud boom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car crashes through home and into tree
A house in Garfield Heights had its attached garage nearly ripped off the home after a car barreled through it early Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 4 to help find missing and endangered 16-year-old Paola Alers. Alers was described by police as 5′ tall and 90 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Call...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
24-year-old dies in Lorain County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left a 24-year-old man from Amherst dead.
cleveland19.com
Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15...
cleveland19.com
Man hospitalized after car crashes into pole near Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital overnight following a crash near the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The single-car crash was reported on Broadview Road near Tate Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities said the man was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother wants answers after school bus drops off young child 90 minutes late
A mother turned to the FOX 8 I-Team, looking for answers as to where her 4-year-old son was for 90 minutes last Monday.
cleveland19.com
West Park couple claims vicious attack could’ve been prevented if court had granted restraining order
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for four people accused of dragging a West Park couple out of their own home and beating them right outside. The vicious attack was captured on their ring doorbell camera. Court documents show this Cleveland couple had an order of protection against...
Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
Woman harassed by father of her children: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 29, a Cherry Hill Lane resident came to the police station to report that the father of her children had posted something online that she found to be unsettling. The woman said the messages in question were posted on the man’s personal Facebook page. An officer said...
Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
actionnews5.com
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class. The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said. The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a...
cleveland19.com
Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman was charged with OVI, after allegedly driving a school bus for Hawken School drunk on the highway. Lyndhurst police said Diene Hines, 60, was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23. The caller told police Hines was swaying between the...
Man threatens to blow up hotel: Independence Police Blotter
A man was arrested for threatening staff at a hotel at 7:42 p.m. Sept. 17 when he was refused a room. Hotel staff reportedly denied the room because the man and the woman he was with were both younger than 21. The man reportedly called a desk clerk a racial...
Comments / 1