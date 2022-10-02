ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located. Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants,...
Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into the attached garage of a home on E. 135th Street early Wednesday morning, causing the structure to collapse. Garfield Heights police said they were called out to the 5800 block of E. 135th Street around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard a vehicle speeding and then a loud boom.
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 4 to help find missing and endangered 16-year-old Paola Alers. Alers was described by police as 5′ tall and 90 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Call...
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. The...
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15...
Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman was charged with OVI, after allegedly driving a school bus for Hawken School drunk on the highway. Lyndhurst police said Diene Hines, 60, was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23. The caller told police Hines was swaying between the...
