Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Oregon expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona has gotten out to a 3-2 start to the 2022 season, already surpassing its projected win total. The road gets a lot tougher from here on out, starting with a visit from the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won four straight since getting crushed by defending...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer is slowly getting back to full health as it heads out on its toughest road trip of the season
Last week, Arizona soccer head coach Becca Moros said that three-quarters of her sophomores had dealt with injuries this year. The Wildcats also spent some time without senior defender Madison Goerlinger in the lineup. Those health issues are slowly getting worked out. “I’ve actually gotten back a bunch of people,”...
azdesertswarm.com
Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright
The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football about to enter gauntlet of ranked opponents
Enjoy Saturday night’s win over Colorado, Arizona fans. It may be the last for a while. The Wildcats are hosting No. 12 Oregon next weekend, the first of five consecutive games against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. After the Ducks, the UA heads to Seattle...
Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: T-Mac’s instincts standing out, Isaiah Taylor and DJ Warnell holding down safety spot in Jaxen Turner’s absence
If you happen to see Tetairoa McMillan and Oregon coach Dan Lanning chatting either before or after Saturday night’s game, don’t take it the wrong way. They never really had a chance to meet in person before T-Mac flipped from the Ducks to Arizona last December. “We was...
Eastern Progress
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington
Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15. The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season. Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0)...
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s trip to Washington
Has Arizona become the preferred team of the Pac-12 Network? If it means continuing to avoid the late-night TV window, that’s quite alright. The Wildcats’ Oct. 15 game at Washington will air on the Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff time. It will mark the fourth consecutive UA game on the conference’s channel, all since league play began. This comes after its three non-league games were on either CBS or Fox Sports 1.
azdesertswarm.com
No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball
Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
By the time his UA career is over, Tetairoa McMillan figures to collect quite a few awards. But you never forget your first. The highly touted wide receiver has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 43-20 win over Colorado, in which he had five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.
azdesertswarm.com
The development of Cate Reese’s leadership will be an X-factor for Arizona women’s basketball
As Arizona women’s basketball prepares for the new season with seven newcomers, the biggest question about fifth-year forward Cate Reese is her recovery from surgery to repair a shoulder separation after last season. The second is how her leadership will impact a team that’s integrating such a large group.
KGUN 9
Legendary Pueblo HS basketball coach Roland Lavetter dies at 82
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Legendary Pueblo High School basketball coach Roland Lavetter passed away over the weekend at the age of 82. He coached the Warriors to back-to-back state titles in 1977 and 1978. Pueblo dedicated its basketball facility to Lavetter in 2019. He was inducted into the Pima...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
KOLD-TV
Remembering a Tucson Rodeo legend: Gary Williams dies at 73
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Rodeo icon, Gary Williams passed away Sunday at 73 surrounded by his friends and family. Williams was the first general manager for the Tucson Rodeo. He was known across the nation for his contributions to the sport and how he helped make the Tucson Rodeo a success.
Monsoon over but rain rolls in
We hit some surprising weather Tuesday: rainstorms right after we finished with the monsoon. There were lightning strikes and high water.
shsthepapercut.com
Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego
Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
Arizona's largest and oldest reptile show welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans
The Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show is the state's largest and oldest reptile show. This year, they welcomed about 12,000 people.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
azpm.org
Pantano Bat Bridge
During the summer months in Tucson, thousands of Mexican Free-tail bats migrate up from Mexico and establish a presence under bridges in town, one of the more prominent spots is the Pantano Wash Bridge on Tucson's east side. Every evening at sunset, they can be seen as a swirling dark cloud before going out to feed. It has become a natural phenomenon for residents and visitors to experience.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona School District Gave Out $68 Million in Bonuses Using COVID-19 Emergency Money
Tucson Unified School District gave employees $68 million in retention bonuses and vaccine stipends, according to Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in a document given to the school board. Trujillo made the statement in a Sept. 13 report, which stated, “Over $68 million invested in our employees through the payment of retention...
