The Associated Press

Poyer plays key role in Bills' injury-filled secondary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With multiple injuries to their secondary, the Buffalo Bills have relied on safety Jordan Poyer more than ever. He’s relishing the opportunity. In the three games that Poyer has played for Buffalo this season, the Bills have not allowed a single point in the second half. “That’s a great stat,” Poyer said with a smile.
Reuters

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

October 6 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network.
